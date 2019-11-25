Dr. Pepper Park has scheduled a "Summer Concert Series" for 2020, with at least three concerts. Country and rock music headliner Aaron Lewis is the first act announced.
Lewis and his band will take the stage on June 25, 2020. Tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. Tuesday, at $40 advance and $45 day of show for general admission; $69 for the venue's PIT (no chairs); and $99 for the skybox (plus tax and fee per ticket). Get them at etix.com/ticket/p/5451848/aaron-lewis-roanoke-dr-pepper-park.
The Lewis show will be among at least five overall, including the Summer Concert Series, which the Bank of Botetourt is sponsoring, venue president Waynette Anderson wrote in an e-mail.
Lewis is no stranger to this part of Southwest Virginia. He led his band on two nights at Harvester Performance Center in February. He opened for Brantley Gilbert in April 2018 at Salem Civic Center. He played multiple Roanoke dates with his rock band, Staind, and a solo gig in arena shows in the previous decade.
