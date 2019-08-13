Oregon-based Deschutes Brewery may never build its once-touted East Coast brewery and distribution center, but that doesn't mean it quit Roanoke.
The western suds-slinger and partners Lucky Restaurant, Wheeler Broadcasting and B2C Enterprises announced this morning that they are teaming up for the Deschutes KirkFest Street Party, set for Sept. 22 on Kirk Avenue, home of The Spot on Kirk music hall.
Eternal Summers' frontwoman Nicole Yun, who recently dropped her own album, will headline the fest's outdoor stage, with Clean Hearts Club, Appalachian Soul and Cinematheque rounding out the bill. Stephen "Stevie D" Davies will DJ between sets, and that nut has crates and crates.
Lucky will provide food, natch, as will around-the-corner neighbor Martin’s Downtown. A dessert truck will be onsite, too. The Bazaar Mobile will have albums and art for sale. A big screen will show football games to sportsball junkies. A silent auction is in the offing, as well.
The event will benefit ARCH Services and the non-profit music venue, The Spot on Kirk. ARCH gives post-crisis recovery and opportunities vulnerable Roanoke Valley residents.
Tickets are $10 advance, $13 gate, with a stainless steel festival cup for the first 500 buyers. VIP packages are $60 advance and $75 gate. They include two tickets, two meals, two cups and four drinks. They're on sale now, via bit.ly/300tNMS.