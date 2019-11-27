Elizabeth Cook

Elizabeth Cook returns to The Spot on Kirk on Dec. 12.

 New Frontier Touring photo

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

4 – Keb' Mo' Jingle Bell Jamboree

6 – The Embers Christmas

7 – Delbert McClinton w/ The Nighthawks

7 – Enter The Haggis (Landing Pad Stage)

12 – SUSTO

13 – “Swingin' the Season” w/ TheBoilermaker Jazz Band

14 – Street Corner Symphony Christmas

20 – A Cajun Christmas w/ BeuSoleil avec Michael Doucet

31 – New Year's Eve with Dead Reckoning

Jefferson Center

THE DEL MCCOURY BAND 80TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION Shaftman Performance Hall • Presented by Jefferson Center Thursday, December 5, 2019 - 7:30pm

5 Points Music Sanctuary

Sunday 12/1: OPEN MIC NITE, Free http://torchly.io/GnMRPHZGJQ

Friday 12/6: WAVY TRAIN - A Tribute to Grateful Dead, GA $12 ADV/ $15 DOS http://torchly.io/miMMSQiqD4

Saturday 12/7: SONS OF FUNK, GA $12 ADV/ $15 DOS http://torchly.io/rakXIG7QES

Saturday 12/14: MORGAN WADE, GA $10 ADV/ $12 DOS http://torchly.io/CsZOJGzEZH

Sunday 12/15: OPEN MIC NITE, Free http://torchly.io/GnMRPHZGJQ

Friday 12/20: THE FLOORBOARDS - Willie Nelson Tribute Set, GA $12 ADV/ $14 DOS http://torchly.io/u3imvyx2qf

Saturday 12/21: THE KIND - Christmas Biscuits & Jams, GA $12 ADV/ $15 DOS, $10 Dinner http://torchly.io/CjiGTiiNa1

Thursday 12/26: TOUBAB KREWE, GA $16 ADV/ $20 DOS http://torchly.io/hwVsfWvwCR

Saturday 12/28: HOLIDAY GALA w. Sway Katz Big Band, GA $18 ADV/ $20 DOS http://torchly.io/Bf2gO75Mxu

Martin's Downtown

Dec 3 - Gote

Dec 4 - Ryan Greer Band

Dec 5 - The Fustics

Dec 6 - Steele 'y' Dan Acoustic Happy Hour

Dec 6 - Lazy Man Dub Band

Dec 7 - The Mantras

Dec 10 - Gote

Dec 11 - Chachuba

Dec 12 - Eric Wayne Band

Dec 13 - Erin & The Wildfire

Dec 14 - Black Masala

Dec 17 - Empty Bottles

Dec 18 - Amanda Bocchi & Americana Soul Flood

Dec 19 - Hustle Souls

Dec 20 - GroovaScape

Dec 21 - Half Moon's Christmas Jam

Dec 26 - Black Garlic

Dec 27 - People's Blues of Richmond - Farewell Show

Dec 28 - Mad Iguanas - WSP Tirbute Show

Dec 31 - New Year's Eve Celebration with Empty Bottles

The Spot on Kirk

December 6 Bazaar Presents: Stimulator Jones, Macklyn, Lauren Joiner https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/bazaar-presents-stimulator-jones-macklyn-lauren-joiner

December 7 Maiden and Crow Tattoo Grand Opening Featuring: Black Plague, Fractured Frames, Survived By No One https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/maiden-and-crow-tattoo-grand-opening

December 8 Lowland Hum Presents: Songs for Christmas Time w/ Claire Hitchins https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/lowland-hum-presents-songs-for-christmas-time-with-claire-hitchins

December 12 Elizabeth Cook https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/elizabeth-cook

December 13 Big Lick Conspiracy https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/big-lick-conspiracy-2

December 19 My Radio https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/my-radio

December 20 High School Night Featuring: The Snapping Turtlenecks

December 27 Bazaar Presents: Woolens, Falcor https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/bazaar-presents-woolens-with-falcor

December 28 Glow "Cope" Album Release Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/glow-cope-album-release-show-roanoke-with-special-guests

Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon

Dec 6 Cooper Greer

Dec 7 Frank Viera

Dec 13 Jake Dodds

Dec 14 Jake Dodds

Dec 20 Kyle Dills

Dec 21 Kyle Dills

Dec 27 Eric Gress

Dec 28 Matt Tucker

Dec 31 Steven Metz

The Floyd Country Store, Floyd

www.floydcountrystore.com - www.handmademusicschool.com

December 2019 Special Events:

Wednesday, 12/4/19 - 6:00pm - Holiday Wreath Making Workshop - $45 (materials included)

Thursday, 12/5/19 - 7:30pm - Concert: Ketch Secor & Molly Tuttle - $28 in advance, $32 day of show

Saturday, 12/7/19 - 7:30pm - The Floyd Radio Show - Concert/Variety Show - $12 adv, $15 day of show - With special guests: The Little Stony Nighthawks, The Dowdy Brothers Band, and Little River Missionary Baptist Church Choir

Wednesday, 12/11/19 - 6:00 - Gingerbread House Contest - Free (participants set up houses at 5:30, community judging between 6:00-7:00pm, RSVP requested)

Thursday, 12/12/19 - 7:00pm - Film: The Biggest Little Farm - $5

Saturday, 12/14/19 - 7:30pm - Concert: The Junior Sisk Band - $15 in advance, $18 day of show

Saturday, 12/21/19 - 7:30pm - Dance: The Round Peak Boys (Kirk Sutphin, Kevin Fore, Chester McMillian) - $8 admission at the door

Saturday, 12/28/19 - 7:30pm - Concert: Roger Handy & Friends - $12 in advance, $15 day of show

Tuesday, 12/31/19 - 6:00/8:00pm - NYE Dinner & Dance: Five Mile Mountain Road & Twin Creeks Stringband - Dinner is served from 6:00pm – 7:30 pm. Dancing 8:00 pm – midnight. Tickets are $28 for dinner & dance, $12 for the dance only

Heart of The Child Music Education with Kari Kovick — Joy Jammers (babies-pre k) 10:30-11:30 AM: Every Friday Morning (no class on December 27)

The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:30PM - $8 admission at the door ($12 advance tickets available online only)

12/6/19 - Janet Turner at 6:30, with more to guests to be announced

12/13/19 - Gate 10 at 6:30, The New Macedon Rangers at 7:30 and 9:00

12/20/19 - The Farleys at 6:30, Katie and the Bubbatones at 7:30 and Tune Town Old Time String Band at 9:00

12/27/19 - Mountain Breeze at 6:30, Mac Traynham & Friends at 7:30 with more guests to be announced

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon - Free:

12/7/19 - Furious Jones at 12:00, The Fork Mountain Ramblers at 1:00, and Cecil² at 1:45.

12/14/19 - Ayden & Blane Young at 12:00, Jeff & Addie Levy at 12:30, Leslie Brooks with Al Coffee at 1:15, and Students of Scott Perry at 2:00.

12/21/19 - Recital by Handmade Music School Students from 12:00-3:00pm

12/28/19 - Ash Devine at 12:00, Souvenirs at 12:45, and Paula Dellenback & Fox River at 1:45

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam - Free

Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops

Saturday, 12/21/19 - 3:30 - 5:00pm - Intermediate Round Peak Workshops: Banjo with Kevin Fore, Fiddle with Kirk Sutphin or Guitar with Chester McMillian - $30

Saturday, 12/21/19 - 5:30-6:30pm - Beginning Flatfoot Dance with Gina Dilg - $15

Saturday, 12/28/19 - 3:00 - 5:00pm - Beginning Ukulele Workshop with Ash Devine - $30 ($65 workshop + ukelele)

Third Street Coffeehouse

Dec 5 1st Thursday Guitar Pull Song Circle

Dec 6 The Panini Brothers (4 Random Notes opening)

Dec 13 Davis Bradley Duo (The Entwined opening)

Dec 19 3rd Thursday All Open Mike

Parkway Brewing Co., Salem

Dec 1: Mason Creek 2-5pm

Dec 2: Open Mic

Dec 4: Trivia

Dec 5: Blue Mule Christmas Show 5:30-8:30

Dec 6: Groovascape 6:30-9:30

Dec 7: City Dirt Trio 6:30-9:30

Dec 8: Troublesome Blues Band 2-5pm

Dec 9: DUO: Heather & Lynwood

Dec 11: Trivia

Dec 12: Sean K. Preston 6-8:30

Dec 13: Music Road Co. Benefit for 5 Point Music Sanctuary

Dec 14: Jesse Ray Carter

Dec 15: Jordan Harman

Dec 16: Big Lick Conspiracy Improv Comedy

Dec 17: Brewery CLOSED for Private Event

Dec 18: Trivia

Dec 19: The Oddfellows

Dec 20: Swampcandy

Dec 21: Y.A.L.E.

Dec 22: Christmas Sunday Funday w/ The Floorboards and Hoppy Vaughn & The Ministers of Soul

Dec 23: John Pence and Friends

Dec 24: Trivia

Dec 26: Isaac Hadden

Dec 27: Audacity Brass Band

Dec 28: iRon Lion Christmas Reggae and Folk Party

Dec 29: Ryan Greer Solo

Dec 30: Open Mic

Big Lick Brewing Co.

12/7: Black Mountain Revival

12/14: Mark Nicholson & The Distance

12/21: Jon Spear Band

12/28: Virginia Electric

All shows start 6:30 p.m.

Wall Street Tavern

7 - Mad Iguanas

14 - Barefoot West

Fork in the Market

Friday Dec 6 Medicinal Americana and First Night of Dickens

Friday Dec 13 Lazy Man Dub Band and Dickens

Monday Dec 16 Solacoustix

Friday Dec 20 Black Mountain Revival

Monday Dec 23 Juicy After Dark

Friday Dec 27 JE Feazell and Th' Dive Bar Stars

Fork in the Alley

Dec. 21 - Dharma Bombs, with Dogwood Tales. 9:30 p.m. Free. Ugly sweater party.

Wednesday Dec 25 - Christmas Night w/ Tim Shepherd

Ippy's, Rocky Mount

6th The Andy Burnette Trio $5

13th Mended fences $10

21st 220 South Band $5

27th Jerry Wimmer Trio $5

31st New Years Party Mended Fences $20

Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd

Sun Dec 1 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm - FREE

Fri Dec 6 – Surrender Dorothy – 8 pm - $3

Sat Dec 7 – Chance McCoy Duo, with special guest Seph Custer – 8 pm - $12 advance, $15 day of show – tickets available at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering

Sun Dec 8 - Open Mic Night – 6 pm - FREE

Fri Dec 13 – Butch Robins Electric Band – 8 pm - $3

Sat Dec 14 – Phlegar Hill – 8 pm - $3

Sun Dec 15 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE

Fri Dec 20 – Rev Billy C Wirtz – 8 pm - $8 advance, $10 day of show – tickets available at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering

Sat Dec 21 – Sway Katz Big Band Christmas Concert – 7 pm - $10 advance, $12 day of show – tickets available at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering

Sun Dec 22 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE

Fri Dec 27 – CC Coats Band – 8 pm - $3

Sat Dec 28 – The Do Right Daddies – 8 pm - $3

Sun Dec 29 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm - FREE

Tues Dec 31 – Dogtown’s New Year’s Eve Dance Party with Music Road Company and DJ Rahbee – 8 pm - $12 advance, $15 day of show – tickets available at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering

Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill

12/6: The Thrillbillyz

12/13: *Some band combo of John McBroom, TBD

12/20: Eric Wayne Band

12/27: Sid Kingsley

Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway

12/6 Virginia Electric

12/7 Surrender Dorathy

12/13 Doug & Robin

12/14 Mercy Creek

12/15 Ugly Christmas Sweater Party w/ Harwell Grice

12/20 Ryan Greer Band

12/21 Jody Ensor & Adam Markham

12/27 James Lageuex

12/28 Five Mile Mountain Road

Coffee Pot Roadhouse

7- Juice

13- Johnny Lex

14- Glam'r Kiti

20- Mended Fences

21- Gasoline Alley

25- Juice

28- Mourn the Illusion

Dickens of a Christmas

(Market Square, 6:00pm – 10:00pm)

Santa Claus, Balloon Dude Travis, and Juggler David “Bear” Stuart every Friday during Dickens.

Fri. Dec. 6 Christmas Tree lighting with Santa Claus (6:15pm) Plastic Musik (7:00pm & 9:00pm)

Fri. Dec. 13 Christmas Parade with Santa Claus (6:30pm) Tyler Fyre, Sword Swallower (7:00 – 9:00pm) Kate Guntermann, Fire-Eater (7:00 – 9:00pm)

Fri. Dec. 20 Pet Costume Contest with Santa Claus (6:30pm)

The Pine Room at The Hotel Roanoke

(every Friday & Saturday, 9:00pm–12:00am)

Dec. 6 & 7 Adam Markham

Dec. 13 & 14 Steve Guidus

Dec. 20 & 21 Marie Anderson

Dec. 27 & 28 Tyler Parrish

Dec. 31 (NYE) Steve Guidus (8:30pm – 12:30am)

The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke

Dec. 15 Tea Dance w/ DJ Sandi Elam (3:00pm)

Dec. 24 & 25 Piano music throughout Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Dec. 31 (NYE) The Regency Trio (6:30pm – 10:30pm)

Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg

7th Sat - Jared Stout Band and A Very Tacky Sweater Contest 7-10 pm. $5 entry fee. First Prize $100, Second Prize a Growler, Third Prize a Pint

28th Sat - The Worx 7-10pm. $10 entry fee. Slider Kings Food Truck

31st Tue - New Year's Eve Party 6pm-1am with Travis Reigh and Laymantown Ridge Band (Country roots & Southern Rock) $20 a ticket / $35 per couple. DJ 7-9pm. Food Trucks 6pm-midnight (extra).

Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg

No cover unless noted. Tips are encouraged.

Friday, December 6th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - The Woogemen

Saturday, December 7th - Soul'd Out Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - Black Wax Rebellion

Friday, December 13th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Howlin' Mudbellies

Saturday, December 14th - Show the Love Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - Barren Minds

Friday, December 20th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - McFadden & Friends

Saturday, December 21st - Show the Love Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - Smoke N' Oakum

Friday, December 27th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Seph Custer

Saturday, December 28th - Show the Love Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - Sam & Lilly

Due South BBQ, Christiansburg

Music is from 6:00-8:00 on Thursdays and Fridays and 12-2 Sundays. Tips are encouraged.

Sunday, December 1st - Joker's Wild

Thursday, December 5th - Chris Spradling

Friday, December 6th - John Gillie Jr.

Sunday, December 8th - Joker's Wild

Thursday, December 12th - One Eyed Jack

Friday, December 13th - David Francisco

Sunday, December 15th - Joker's Wild

Thursday, December 19th - Jim Korb

Friday, December 20th - Whitney Lewis

Sunday, December 22nd - Dale Cash

Thursday, December 26th - Dean Trimble

Friday, December 27th - Dan Dunlap

Sunday, December 29th - Dale Cash

Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.  

 

Tags

Load comments