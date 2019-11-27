Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
4 – Keb' Mo' Jingle Bell Jamboree
6 – The Embers Christmas
7 – Delbert McClinton w/ The Nighthawks
7 – Enter The Haggis (Landing Pad Stage)
12 – SUSTO
13 – “Swingin' the Season” w/ TheBoilermaker Jazz Band
14 – Street Corner Symphony Christmas
20 – A Cajun Christmas w/ BeuSoleil avec Michael Doucet
31 – New Year's Eve with Dead Reckoning
Jefferson Center
THE DEL MCCOURY BAND 80TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION Shaftman Performance Hall • Presented by Jefferson Center Thursday, December 5, 2019 - 7:30pm
5 Points Music Sanctuary
Sunday 12/1: OPEN MIC NITE, Free http://torchly.io/GnMRPHZGJQ
Friday 12/6: WAVY TRAIN - A Tribute to Grateful Dead, GA $12 ADV/ $15 DOS http://torchly.io/miMMSQiqD4
Saturday 12/7: SONS OF FUNK, GA $12 ADV/ $15 DOS http://torchly.io/rakXIG7QES
Saturday 12/14: MORGAN WADE, GA $10 ADV/ $12 DOS http://torchly.io/CsZOJGzEZH
Sunday 12/15: OPEN MIC NITE, Free http://torchly.io/GnMRPHZGJQ
Friday 12/20: THE FLOORBOARDS - Willie Nelson Tribute Set, GA $12 ADV/ $14 DOS http://torchly.io/u3imvyx2qf
Saturday 12/21: THE KIND - Christmas Biscuits & Jams, GA $12 ADV/ $15 DOS, $10 Dinner http://torchly.io/CjiGTiiNa1
Thursday 12/26: TOUBAB KREWE, GA $16 ADV/ $20 DOS http://torchly.io/hwVsfWvwCR
Saturday 12/28: HOLIDAY GALA w. Sway Katz Big Band, GA $18 ADV/ $20 DOS http://torchly.io/Bf2gO75Mxu
Martin's Downtown
Dec 3 - Gote
Dec 4 - Ryan Greer Band
Dec 5 - The Fustics
Dec 6 - Steele 'y' Dan Acoustic Happy Hour
Dec 6 - Lazy Man Dub Band
Dec 7 - The Mantras
Dec 10 - Gote
Dec 11 - Chachuba
Dec 12 - Eric Wayne Band
Dec 13 - Erin & The Wildfire
Dec 14 - Black Masala
Dec 17 - Empty Bottles
Dec 18 - Amanda Bocchi & Americana Soul Flood
Dec 19 - Hustle Souls
Dec 20 - GroovaScape
Dec 21 - Half Moon's Christmas Jam
Dec 26 - Black Garlic
Dec 27 - People's Blues of Richmond - Farewell Show
Dec 28 - Mad Iguanas - WSP Tirbute Show
Dec 31 - New Year's Eve Celebration with Empty Bottles
The Spot on Kirk
December 6 Bazaar Presents: Stimulator Jones, Macklyn, Lauren Joiner https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/bazaar-presents-stimulator-jones-macklyn-lauren-joiner
December 7 Maiden and Crow Tattoo Grand Opening Featuring: Black Plague, Fractured Frames, Survived By No One https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/maiden-and-crow-tattoo-grand-opening
December 8 Lowland Hum Presents: Songs for Christmas Time w/ Claire Hitchins https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/lowland-hum-presents-songs-for-christmas-time-with-claire-hitchins
December 12 Elizabeth Cook https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/elizabeth-cook
December 13 Big Lick Conspiracy https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/big-lick-conspiracy-2
December 19 My Radio https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/my-radio
December 20 High School Night Featuring: The Snapping Turtlenecks
December 27 Bazaar Presents: Woolens, Falcor https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/bazaar-presents-woolens-with-falcor
December 28 Glow "Cope" Album Release Show https://www.thespotonkirk.org/cal/glow-cope-album-release-show-roanoke-with-special-guests
Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon
Dec 6 Cooper Greer
Dec 7 Frank Viera
Dec 13 Jake Dodds
Dec 14 Jake Dodds
Dec 20 Kyle Dills
Dec 21 Kyle Dills
Dec 27 Eric Gress
Dec 28 Matt Tucker
Dec 31 Steven Metz
The Floyd Country Store, Floyd
December 2019 Special Events:
Wednesday, 12/4/19 - 6:00pm - Holiday Wreath Making Workshop - $45 (materials included)
Thursday, 12/5/19 - 7:30pm - Concert: Ketch Secor & Molly Tuttle - $28 in advance, $32 day of show
Saturday, 12/7/19 - 7:30pm - The Floyd Radio Show - Concert/Variety Show - $12 adv, $15 day of show - With special guests: The Little Stony Nighthawks, The Dowdy Brothers Band, and Little River Missionary Baptist Church Choir
Wednesday, 12/11/19 - 6:00 - Gingerbread House Contest - Free (participants set up houses at 5:30, community judging between 6:00-7:00pm, RSVP requested)
Thursday, 12/12/19 - 7:00pm - Film: The Biggest Little Farm - $5
Saturday, 12/14/19 - 7:30pm - Concert: The Junior Sisk Band - $15 in advance, $18 day of show
Saturday, 12/21/19 - 7:30pm - Dance: The Round Peak Boys (Kirk Sutphin, Kevin Fore, Chester McMillian) - $8 admission at the door
Saturday, 12/28/19 - 7:30pm - Concert: Roger Handy & Friends - $12 in advance, $15 day of show
Tuesday, 12/31/19 - 6:00/8:00pm - NYE Dinner & Dance: Five Mile Mountain Road & Twin Creeks Stringband - Dinner is served from 6:00pm – 7:30 pm. Dancing 8:00 pm – midnight. Tickets are $28 for dinner & dance, $12 for the dance only
Heart of The Child Music Education with Kari Kovick — Joy Jammers (babies-pre k) 10:30-11:30 AM: Every Friday Morning (no class on December 27)
The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:30PM - $8 admission at the door ($12 advance tickets available online only)
12/6/19 - Janet Turner at 6:30, with more to guests to be announced
12/13/19 - Gate 10 at 6:30, The New Macedon Rangers at 7:30 and 9:00
12/20/19 - The Farleys at 6:30, Katie and the Bubbatones at 7:30 and Tune Town Old Time String Band at 9:00
12/27/19 - Mountain Breeze at 6:30, Mac Traynham & Friends at 7:30 with more guests to be announced
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon - Free:
12/7/19 - Furious Jones at 12:00, The Fork Mountain Ramblers at 1:00, and Cecil² at 1:45.
12/14/19 - Ayden & Blane Young at 12:00, Jeff & Addie Levy at 12:30, Leslie Brooks with Al Coffee at 1:15, and Students of Scott Perry at 2:00.
12/21/19 - Recital by Handmade Music School Students from 12:00-3:00pm
12/28/19 - Ash Devine at 12:00, Souvenirs at 12:45, and Paula Dellenback & Fox River at 1:45
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam - Free
Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops
Saturday, 12/21/19 - 3:30 - 5:00pm - Intermediate Round Peak Workshops: Banjo with Kevin Fore, Fiddle with Kirk Sutphin or Guitar with Chester McMillian - $30
Saturday, 12/21/19 - 5:30-6:30pm - Beginning Flatfoot Dance with Gina Dilg - $15
Saturday, 12/28/19 - 3:00 - 5:00pm - Beginning Ukulele Workshop with Ash Devine - $30 ($65 workshop + ukelele)
Third Street Coffeehouse
Dec 5 1st Thursday Guitar Pull Song Circle
Dec 6 The Panini Brothers (4 Random Notes opening)
Dec 13 Davis Bradley Duo (The Entwined opening)
Dec 19 3rd Thursday All Open Mike
Parkway Brewing Co., Salem
Dec 1: Mason Creek 2-5pm
Dec 2: Open Mic
Dec 4: Trivia
Dec 5: Blue Mule Christmas Show 5:30-8:30
Dec 6: Groovascape 6:30-9:30
Dec 7: City Dirt Trio 6:30-9:30
Dec 8: Troublesome Blues Band 2-5pm
Dec 9: DUO: Heather & Lynwood
Dec 11: Trivia
Dec 12: Sean K. Preston 6-8:30
Dec 13: Music Road Co. Benefit for 5 Point Music Sanctuary
Dec 14: Jesse Ray Carter
Dec 15: Jordan Harman
Dec 16: Big Lick Conspiracy Improv Comedy
Dec 17: Brewery CLOSED for Private Event
Dec 18: Trivia
Dec 19: The Oddfellows
Dec 20: Swampcandy
Dec 21: Y.A.L.E.
Dec 22: Christmas Sunday Funday w/ The Floorboards and Hoppy Vaughn & The Ministers of Soul
Dec 23: John Pence and Friends
Dec 24: Trivia
Dec 26: Isaac Hadden
Dec 27: Audacity Brass Band
Dec 28: iRon Lion Christmas Reggae and Folk Party
Dec 29: Ryan Greer Solo
Dec 30: Open Mic
Big Lick Brewing Co.
12/7: Black Mountain Revival
12/14: Mark Nicholson & The Distance
12/21: Jon Spear Band
12/28: Virginia Electric
All shows start 6:30 p.m.
Wall Street Tavern
7 - Mad Iguanas
14 - Barefoot West
Fork in the Market
Friday Dec 6 Medicinal Americana and First Night of Dickens
Friday Dec 13 Lazy Man Dub Band and Dickens
Monday Dec 16 Solacoustix
Friday Dec 20 Black Mountain Revival
Monday Dec 23 Juicy After Dark
Friday Dec 27 JE Feazell and Th' Dive Bar Stars
Fork in the Alley
Dec. 21 - Dharma Bombs, with Dogwood Tales. 9:30 p.m. Free. Ugly sweater party.
Wednesday Dec 25 - Christmas Night w/ Tim Shepherd
Ippy's, Rocky Mount
6th The Andy Burnette Trio $5
13th Mended fences $10
21st 220 South Band $5
27th Jerry Wimmer Trio $5
31st New Years Party Mended Fences $20
Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd
Sun Dec 1 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm - FREE
Fri Dec 6 – Surrender Dorothy – 8 pm - $3
Sat Dec 7 – Chance McCoy Duo, with special guest Seph Custer – 8 pm - $12 advance, $15 day of show – tickets available at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering
Sun Dec 8 - Open Mic Night – 6 pm - FREE
Fri Dec 13 – Butch Robins Electric Band – 8 pm - $3
Sat Dec 14 – Phlegar Hill – 8 pm - $3
Sun Dec 15 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE
Fri Dec 20 – Rev Billy C Wirtz – 8 pm - $8 advance, $10 day of show – tickets available at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering
Sat Dec 21 – Sway Katz Big Band Christmas Concert – 7 pm - $10 advance, $12 day of show – tickets available at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering
Sun Dec 22 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm – FREE
Fri Dec 27 – CC Coats Band – 8 pm - $3
Sat Dec 28 – The Do Right Daddies – 8 pm - $3
Sun Dec 29 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm - FREE
Tues Dec 31 – Dogtown’s New Year’s Eve Dance Party with Music Road Company and DJ Rahbee – 8 pm - $12 advance, $15 day of show – tickets available at https://www.townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering
Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill
12/6: The Thrillbillyz
12/13: *Some band combo of John McBroom, TBD
12/20: Eric Wayne Band
12/27: Sid Kingsley
Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway
12/6 Virginia Electric
12/7 Surrender Dorathy
12/13 Doug & Robin
12/14 Mercy Creek
12/15 Ugly Christmas Sweater Party w/ Harwell Grice
12/20 Ryan Greer Band
12/21 Jody Ensor & Adam Markham
12/27 James Lageuex
12/28 Five Mile Mountain Road
Coffee Pot Roadhouse
7- Juice
13- Johnny Lex
14- Glam'r Kiti
20- Mended Fences
21- Gasoline Alley
25- Juice
28- Mourn the Illusion
Dickens of a Christmas
(Market Square, 6:00pm – 10:00pm)
Santa Claus, Balloon Dude Travis, and Juggler David “Bear” Stuart every Friday during Dickens.
Fri. Dec. 6 Christmas Tree lighting with Santa Claus (6:15pm) Plastic Musik (7:00pm & 9:00pm)
Fri. Dec. 13 Christmas Parade with Santa Claus (6:30pm) Tyler Fyre, Sword Swallower (7:00 – 9:00pm) Kate Guntermann, Fire-Eater (7:00 – 9:00pm)
Fri. Dec. 20 Pet Costume Contest with Santa Claus (6:30pm)
The Pine Room at The Hotel Roanoke
(every Friday & Saturday, 9:00pm–12:00am)
Dec. 6 & 7 Adam Markham
Dec. 13 & 14 Steve Guidus
Dec. 20 & 21 Marie Anderson
Dec. 27 & 28 Tyler Parrish
Dec. 31 (NYE) Steve Guidus (8:30pm – 12:30am)
The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke
Dec. 15 Tea Dance w/ DJ Sandi Elam (3:00pm)
Dec. 24 & 25 Piano music throughout Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
Dec. 31 (NYE) The Regency Trio (6:30pm – 10:30pm)
Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg
7th Sat - Jared Stout Band and A Very Tacky Sweater Contest 7-10 pm. $5 entry fee. First Prize $100, Second Prize a Growler, Third Prize a Pint
28th Sat - The Worx 7-10pm. $10 entry fee. Slider Kings Food Truck
31st Tue - New Year's Eve Party 6pm-1am with Travis Reigh and Laymantown Ridge Band (Country roots & Southern Rock) $20 a ticket / $35 per couple. DJ 7-9pm. Food Trucks 6pm-midnight (extra).
Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg
No cover unless noted. Tips are encouraged.
Friday, December 6th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - The Woogemen
Saturday, December 7th - Soul'd Out Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - Black Wax Rebellion
Friday, December 13th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Howlin' Mudbellies
Saturday, December 14th - Show the Love Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - Barren Minds
Friday, December 20th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - McFadden & Friends
Saturday, December 21st - Show the Love Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - Smoke N' Oakum
Friday, December 27th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Seph Custer
Saturday, December 28th - Show the Love Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - Sam & Lilly
Due South BBQ, Christiansburg
Music is from 6:00-8:00 on Thursdays and Fridays and 12-2 Sundays. Tips are encouraged.
Sunday, December 1st - Joker's Wild
Thursday, December 5th - Chris Spradling
Friday, December 6th - John Gillie Jr.
Sunday, December 8th - Joker's Wild
Thursday, December 12th - One Eyed Jack
Friday, December 13th - David Francisco
Sunday, December 15th - Joker's Wild
Thursday, December 19th - Jim Korb
Friday, December 20th - Whitney Lewis
Sunday, December 22nd - Dale Cash
Thursday, December 26th - Dean Trimble
Friday, December 27th - Dan Dunlap
Sunday, December 29th - Dale Cash
