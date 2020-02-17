There are two kinds of solo acoustic guitar player / singer acts — those who really should hire a band to support them, and those who don’t need any help.
Australian Daniel Champagne, a master at finger-tapping and using the body of his guitar for percussion effects, is among the latter.
Champagne, who headlines on Thursday at The Spot on Kirk, is unlike a lot of advanced solo picking cats in one way — he often records with a band. In an early February phone call, Champagne said he relishes both experiences.
“I’m always happy to go out with just a guitar onstage, and I’m comfortable doing that,” Champagne said. “In the studio, I’m always interested to explore extra ideas and to get other people involved in the songs, too.”
The 30-year-old New South Wales native, an international traveler with more than a million Spotify streams for his song “Indigo,” is based in Nashville, Tennessee. Champagne grew up with a father whose band rehearsed in the backyard, playing heavy rock and pop in the style of AC/DC, Men at Work and Cold Chisel.
“I thought it looked fun and that I’d try it, and I just haven’t turned back since,” he said.
He was playing guitar at age 5, and wound up with a classical teacher for about six years. At about 15, he decided to find what his sound was, he said.
“That’s when I started experimenting more, discovering different players and stealing tricks off them,” he said. “It’s a journey that I’m still on, really.”
He has been influenced by such players as fellow Aussie John Butler, the late Michael Hedges and Kaki King. He found them at different stages and in different ways, he said.
“I was kind of getting into that percussive style, and John Butler was the first one I had seen doing some of it,” Champagne said. “He used to come and play shows where I’m from. I kind of went down a rabbit hole and eventually discovered Michael Hedges, and got really drawn to him. In my career, I’ve been real lucky. I toured with John Butler early on in Australia; then two years ago I played a bunch of shows with Kaki. She’s obviously an amazing and inspiring performer, too.”
Champagne found that he was naturally adept at some techniques that others can’t master.
“I think it felt pretty natural to me, when I started getting the guitar in different tunings and wrapping my head around that. ... On conventional guitar, I didn’t consider I was really good. When I felt like I was pretty good at this [new] stuff, it got me excited and made me go into it a little bit more.
“Guitar is kind of interesting like that, in that most people’s styles are really based on their own idiosyncrasies. There’s a lot of things I find really hard that other people find easy, and things that I might think are easy that other people find really hard, and you kind of base your style around them. And I think the things that I found easy were some of the unconventional stuff.”
As he became more serious about playing, he looked to develop his singing and writing, as well.
Triple threats he looked to included Jeff Lang, an Australian slide-playing blues guitarist. He drew further inspiration from Americans Kelly Joe Phelps and Chris Whitley, and English folk-rock genius Richard Thompson.
“I was always drawn to people who could do all those three,” he said.
Thoughts of home
Champagne’s U.S. run ends the day after his Roanoke gig, with a show in Nashville. Then it’s on to New Zealand and Australia through at least early August, for a long slate of shows. He said his family so far has been safe from the Australian wildfires, although the fires have raged near his home, a small coastal town called Bega, about halfway between Sydney and Melbourne, by the Tasman Sea.
“Fortunately, my family are on a small farm ... and they’re luckily part of this thin square corner that hasn’t been burned, but that’s where a lot of the fires are,” he said.
When he spoke to The Roanoke Times from a tour stop in the D.C. area, he said that the fires were “semi-contained” but unpredictable.
“Fires like that in that kind of condition will just keep burning until a big rain comes, which is a bit of a Catch-22, because unfortunately, Australia has been in drought,” he said. “Every now and then there’s a really hot, really dry, windy day, and they spread a bit more. … They say by April they’re expecting the next big rain.”
Since that conversation, heavy rains last week contained the fires, but also led to severe flooding, according to multiple reports.
