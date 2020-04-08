Sometimes, a high-energy song blasting at full volume is all you need to power through a stressful time. Here are some of our favorite songs from the past 70 years that are perfect for shaking, shimmying and singing out loud. We’ve included some of each decade’s bigger hits, as well as a few hidden gems worth checking out.
2010s
“Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO (2011)
“Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars (2014)
“Happy” by Pharrell Williams (2013)
“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake (2016)
“Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift (2014)
2000s
“Hey Ya” by Outkast (2003)
“Get the Party Started” by Pink (2001)
“Mr. Brightside” by The Killers (2003)
“Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus (2009)
“A-Punk” by Vampire Weekend (2008)
1990s
“King of Wishful Thinking” by Go West (1990)
“Life Is a Highway” by Tom Cochrane (1991)
“I’ll Be There for You (Theme from Friends)” by the Rembrandts (1995)
“Semi-Charmed Life” by Third Eye Blind (1997)
“Thunderstruck” by AC/DC (1990)
1980s
“St. Elmo’s Fire (Man in Motion)” by John Parr (1985)
“Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves (1985)
“Celebration” by Kool & the Gang (1980)
“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston (1987)
“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey (1981)
1970s
“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell (1970)
“December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)” by the Four Seasons (1975)
“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor (1978)
“Don’t Stop” by Fleetwood Mac (1977)
“Funkytown” by Lipps Inc. (1979)
1960s
“I’m a Believer” by the Monkees (1967)
“Dancing in the Street” by Martha and the Vandellas (1964)
“Jump in the Line” by Harry Belafonte (1961)
“Feel So Fine” by Johnny Preston (1960)
“She Loves You” by the Beatles (1964)
1950s
“Splish Splash” by Bobby Darin (1958)
“Rock Around the Clock” by Bill Haley and the Comets (1954)
“Tutti Frutti” by Little Richard (1957)
“Jailhouse Rock” by Elvis Presley (1957)
“Tequila” by the Champs (1958)
