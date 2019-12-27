With another year slipping away, it’s time to look back at 2019’s big live-music stories in the Roanoke area.
1. The Down by DownTown Festival celebrated 10 years in Roanoke. An event that began modestly in 2010 was experiencing annual growth when it moved under the Blue Ridge Outside Foundation in 2016, which paired the event directly with its Blue Ridge Marathon. Blue Ridge Outside would team up later with Across-the-Way Productions, which puts on FloydFest, to perk up the musical offerings at Elmwood Park, the marathon’s finish line. Sounds from such bands as .moe, Tank and the Bangas and Spafford filled Elmwood, while at least a dozen venues including Martin’s Downtown, The Spot on Kirk, 5 Points Music Sanctuary and Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon brought in local, regional and national acts. DxDT has become great staycation material.
2. Happy 10 years to The Bazaar of Roanoke, too. The onetime brick-and-mortar consignment store and concert space has gone mobile, with a truck full of consignment items, new and used records and books that pulls up where live music is seen and heard. The venue is still putting on shows, in such spaces as The Spot on Kirk, where earlier this year that venue’s board of directors hired Bazaar founder Jamie Booker Cheatwood to be its general manager. In 2016, Booker received nonprofit status for The Bazaar, and since then has raised funds for such artists sponsorships as an album by folk music performer Sharayah Spears. Cheatwood, who doesn’t book other shows at The Spot, receives no pay for the Bazaar shows she promotes there, as all admission fees go to the performers.
3. Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center had its own landmark anniversary. The concert hall in April celebrated five years, with growing success and continuing plans. Willie Nelson, Buddy Guy, the late Merle Haggard, Brandi Carlile, Steve Earle, Joan Osborne, Tower of Power, Emmylou Harris, Toto, Rhiannon Giddens, Jimmie Vaughan, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Sam Bush, Punch Brothers, the late Dr. John and Todd Rundgren are among the hundreds of acts that have headlined there. Rocky Mount, which owns the venue, has recouped all or most of its expenses on the room, including personnel and building costs, over the past three years, while the shows themselves have turned a profit. Starting in July, the venue began paying its own rent. Trampled by Turtles, Rosanne Cash, Melissa Etheridge and Graham Nash are among next year’s bookings.
4. Brandi Carlile has been a big deal at FloydFest over the years, and her biggest year nationally found her again at FloydFest, in July. She was arguably the star of the show at the Grammy Awards last February, winning three awards — Americana album (for “By The Way, I Forgive You”), American roots song and American roots performance. “The Joke” won her the latter two trophies — she sang it in stunning fashion on the broadcast, and the video was a viral sensation. “The Joke” was a highlight of her July 26 FloydFest set, her fourth time at the festival. It was Kasey Musgraves’ first time at the event, and she headlined on July 28 having won the Grammy for album of the year and country album of the year. Fantastic Negrito, another first-timer, had won the Grammy for best contemporary blues album, his second win.
5. Martinsville has been struck by more than its share of bad economic luck, and the stalwart Rives Theatre for years was at the very least a morale booster, with venue organizers working to bring in some great musical talent. So it was a truly depressing time when the theater burned in September. The Rives had in recent years hosted Billy Strings, Mountain Heart, Tab Benoit, The Commonheart, Acoustic Syndicate, Yarn, AJ Ghent, Doug & Telisha Williams, Leftover Salmon, John Cowan Band and Anders Osborne, among about 200 concerts. Since then, venue organizers, who also run the city’s annual Rooster Walk festival, have strived to put on shows elsewhere. They have scheduled a “Rives on the Road” series for 2020, which begins Jan. 25 with an opening party featuring alt-country band Yarn doing a Van Morrison tribute set. Also on that bill are Bassett native Josh Shilling, Lizzy Ross and The Bulldog Horns, at Forest Park Country Club, in Martinsville. Follow the series at rivestheatre.org.
