On your Roanoke-area radio dial, 102.5 FM has been an ever-changing frequency over the past couple of years.
For a while, it was an oldies station. Later, it was home to 101.5 The Mountain, then it was in placeholder mode, broadcasting a radio engineer’s playlist.
These days, it is Covid Virginia radio, with the motto “Together in isolation.”
Tune in any day and get a mixture of local radio personalities, newbies with something to say and news from national and local sources.
Bill Trifiro, whose radio news gigs include anchoring and reporting for NBC News, iHeartRadio and 101.5 The Mountain, launched the station about a month ago with two ideas in mind. Idea No. 1: To give people answers about the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Idea No. 2: To provide a place for lonely people to hear friendly, local voices with whom they can interact.
It’s an all-volunteer broadcast army, doing two-hour shifts on airspace that broadcasts no commercials.
“Some of us are losing money on this endeavor, but it’s worth it,” Trifiro said. “It’s keeping people company at the very least, and hopefully disseminating the best information that folks can listen to.”
The signal, broadcasting at 150 watts from the top of Poor Mountain, hits Roanoke to Blacksburg, with some listeners reporting that they can hear it in Bedford, the Smith Mountain Lake area, Radford and Floyd.
“We took a station that was largely defunct, a station that was playing muzak, basically. People are hearing about us, and they’re starting to listen.”
Trifiro said that he found himself frustrated with the lack of available information as he tried to gather news for his daily reports. Moving through the radio dial, he found it barren of local talk and information.
“We’re just trying to be live and local and primarily a voice for folks who are lonely, especially in the older population,” he said. “They’re not, in large part, on social media. They’re stuck in their house, and they’re used to listening to the radio.
“Those folks, they don’t have a place, and as much as I love the radio stations that are in this market, nobody’s taking live calls, and there are very few live shows. There was just this void in the market, and I thought there are folks out there who could use this.”
Trifiro first sought to do a live stream, then reached out to the owner of 102.5, Memphis-based Flinn Broadcasting, which gave him the signal for free.
The owner, Dr. George Flinn, a nuclear medicine specialist, has since done a phone-in with Covid Virginia radio.
Next, Backbone Networks donated a system that the staff could use to broadcast from their homes.
With a signal and a way to get it live, Trifiro reached out to veteran Roanoke radio personality Rob Ruthenberg, who had recently moved back to town from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Ruthenberg, who had left radio and was doing rigging and other production work, had lost all of his stage work due to the pandemic.
Trifiro had Ruthenberg recruit help to fill the airwaves.
It’s a “fireside chat”-style format, with lots of call-in expert guests, along with listeners who simply want advice and comfort.
Among the on-air voices are longtime radio personality Ripley Johnson, who does a daily, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. shift, and “Business Lunch” hosts Mary Miller and John Phillips.
“This is like the one project that you want to fail quick,” said Ruthenberg, who has a 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. shift every day. [Full disclosure: This writer and Ruthenberg were colleagues at 101.5 The Mountain and remain friends.] “I’m hoping this thing could shut down tomorrow if we could, but until further notice, we’re on the air.”
Listen in and call via covidvirginia.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.