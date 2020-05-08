If you’ve ever read my stuff and thought, he over-promised and under-delivered, I feel for you.
It happened to me most recently on April 22, when The Roanoke Times published my story, “Booking agents, talent buyers maneuver through COVID-19 responses.” If you made it to the end, you read this paragraph about Roanoke-based, national booking agent Bruce Houghton:
Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read about Houghton, also a consultant, and his new experiences with live streaming as part of a team helping his client, bandsintown.com.
That section I like to call Web Extras did not appear, though.
An old drum teacher used to tell me “results, not excuses” as he was poking at me for not having practiced the material.
That leaves us with only one thing to do, for now, and that is what I didn’t do before.
Houghton runs Skyline Artists Agency and created a music biz-related blog, Hypebot. He also does consulting work. Among his clients is Bandsintown.com, which as you’d guess from its title, is all about letting you know when music acts are coming to your burg.
Except no one is on the road now, during the novel coronavirus era. That led to what Houghton calls “a really aggressive pivot,” live-streaming, as a way to continue reaching its potential audience of 55 million users.
Among the first things the company did was get a Twitch channel, where it could present electronic dance music DJs. The channel got 700,000 views in its first three weeks.
Bandsintown installed a “watch” button and other marketing tools for acts to use. The best part is, it’s free for the performers.
It seems to be working, Houghton said.
“I’m fairly convinced … we’re seeing a new kind of performance that’s more personal than anything in some ways than we imagined — frankly more personal than some club shows,” Houghton said. “If you’d asked me five years ago, I would have told you that me sitting and watching a concert on my computer was never gonna happen. It’s just boring. But these kind of personal or intimate performances, if you care about the act, they’re just awesome. Sometimes if you don’t care about the act.”
When we spoke in April, he said that he had seen a show with Amanda Palmer that was “just off the charts, because she knows how to do that. She knows how to relate.”
Lesser-known acts have seen success, too. The Way Down Wanderers, which was scheduled to play Roanoke’s The Spot on Kirk in June, is a young band on the rise, with a good following in the Midwest. The band did a fundraiser for itself and raised $9,000.
“If the artist is doing the personal thing and reaches out for help, they will get help … assuming they have an engaged fan base,” he said, adding that the Way Down Wanderers have done free live-streams since then. “If you’re just going to play a show and hope to get donations, it’s probably not going to work. There’s too much free to watch. There’s too much competition.
“A focus on your fan base can work. I’ve seen it work.”
For its part, Bandsintown has been doing this end of its business for free, with money going to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, he said.
Overall, he added, “that’s been a great mental distraction, because I’m doing something positive. It’s just good to be a part of it.”
There are still plenty of live streams happening in Southwest Virginia. Dr Pepper Park’s Rock to the Rescue series wraps up with shows from old-school rockers Juice and young pop-punk-leaning Minus July. Blues and soul man JoJo Stockton plays the Harvester Living Room sets. And Sara Ernst and Casey Noel are scheduled for Virtual Road to FloydFest shows.
Flip back to Friday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to check out those listings and more, and keep an eye out each Friday for our ongoing article, “This week’s virtual entertainment in Roanoke, New River valleys.”
