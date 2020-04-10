Each day, my inbox is overstuffed, and some of what lands there is highly entertaining. This seems like a good era to share some of it with you, and I’ll try to do a list for every Saturday, for your weekend hunkering down.
It’s hard to feature a lot of national stuff. That’s what the wire is for, and I have had plenty to do with the local music scene — at least before that scourge, the novel coronavirus, emerged and engulfed the planet. So here we go.
Media from co-sign.com emails provides a lot of good info about national acts. Thursday’s mail blast featured amazing bassist and artist Thundercat, aka Stephen Bruner, who has a new record. I’d already heard the buzz, and this was a chance to hit a link and dig deeper.
“It Is What It Is” is, indeed, that very thing it says it is. Thundercat, whose brother, btw, is drummer Ronald Bruner Jr., has dropped something that you’ll love if you, like me, are into keyboardist Cory Henry’s music (that’s a good reference in particular because Henry is scheduled for FloydFest in July, with his Funk Apostles). Co-sign helpfully drops in some other apt comparisons — Flying Lotus, The Internet and Stevie Wonder.
Stuff like this is what I want to listen to all the time. It’s eclectic neo-jazz/funk and rock with amazing musicianship, deep feel and cool collaborators. Check out the video for “Black Qualls,” with collaborators including Steve Lacy (The Internet), at youtu.be/_p7dXbDAXuQ.
Another revelation from the co-sign e-blast is the latest from alt-rap man Aesop Rock, who has dropped “Music from the Game Freedom Finger.” It really was made for a space-shooter video game. Check out the video for single “Drums on the Wheel” at youtu.be/N1iUN-J-lSs.
Let’s give a little more love to this particularly enlightening electronic message, with a list of good music that included Laura Marling. Her latest, “Held Down,” debuts on 4.20, but it’s already checkable via youtu.be/P3ntm8jPDfU. If early-era Heart and Joni Mitchell made a music baby, it would be Marling.
Rounder Records, 50 years into its history, continues to pull in fantastic musical artists, and what better time than a damned pandemic shut-down to sample some of them. The label’s weekly streaming series, The Roundup, launches at 1:30 p.m. Sunday with Michael Trotter and Tanya Blount-Trotter, aka The War & Treaty.
The duo-led act, which was powerfully enchanting at FloydFest last year, will play music from its Rounder debut, “Hearts Town.” Catch that set and future performances from Billy Strings, Sierra Ferrell and more, at youtube.com/user/rounderrecords.
Ari Hest is a favorite at The Spot on Kirk and was scheduled to return this spring, before the scourge of the novel coronavirus. In case I haven’t mentioned this, I hate the coronavirus! According to an email from his Bandcamp.com account, Hest just dropped a new album on Friday, “Against the Sky,” and you can check it out at arihest.bandcamp.com/album/against-the-sky. Mellow gold.
Finally, here’s a bit more about John Prine, who died Tuesday after a pretty long fight with the scourge, COVID-19. (Have I mentioned my hatred for the c-virus?) Prine played Berglund Performing Arts Theatre twice this century, most recently last November. I tried to get an interview with him before the final one, but no luck.
On Thursday, a Relix.com email featured what it called a “forgotten interview” with Prine from 2018, just before his final album, “The Tree of Forgiveness,” came out. That’s not long to already be forgotten.
Anyway, it’s pretty good stuff from reporter Benjy Eisen, and ends sadly, to be honest: “We’re gonna do a big European tour in 2019 and we’ll be working this record up till 2020 — and then I think my wife and I are gonna take a year off and try and go see the world,” Prine said.
Sadly, they didn’t get that far. Here’s hoping that Prine is enjoying his vodka and ginger ale with a 9-foot cigarette at the Tree of Forgiveness bar.
Read it at bit.ly/relix-Prine-q-a.
