With all the continuing drama about rising COVID-19 rates nationwide, maybe it’s still a good idea to avoid crowds.
Superfly, the show promotion company that puts on Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, has a strong option for continued hunkering down — a one-day fest starting today at 4 p.m. The cause is good.
Small Business Live, featuring 2 Chainz, Brittany Howard, Brandi Carlile, T-Pain, Leon Bridges, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lauryn Hill, Chicano Batman and host DJ Jazzy Jeff, benefits black, minority and women-owned small businesses that are struggling during the novel coronavirus era, according to a news release.
The event will livestream on TikTok (which is a founding partner), YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, LiveXLive and Bustle Digital Group Publications. All proceeds will go to the Accion Opportunity Fund, which provides nearly 90% of its loans to small businesses founded by women and people of color, according to the news release.
Reading that publicity email reminded me about the only time I know of that 2 Chainz played Roanoke. It was 2013, and he was on the bill with headliner T.I. and Kelly Rowland. 2 Chainz’ set was wildly energetic, and the guy was a great rapper. He’s still doing well in the music world, and is a highly entertaining regular at Vice.com.
Black Twig Picker picks a solo project
Virginia Tech graduate Sally Anne Morgan joined up with Southwest Virginia eclectic old-time band the Black Twig Pickers during her years in college. After graduation, she moved to Asheville, North Carolina, but still plays with the Twigs, even as the band itself performs less frequently.
Among the connections she has made during Twigs time was with the band’s label, Thrill Jockey Records. Morgan got her own deal with Thrill Jockey and will release her solo debut, “Thread,” on Aug. 21.
The Northern Virginia native, 33, has dropped a single from that disc, “Thread Song.” It’s a lightly swinging waltz with electric guitar carrying a rural melody, and drums that bring it across more like folk-country than the driving old-time music that she plays with the Black Twigs.
There is a lot of air moving behind Morgan’s bittersweet vocal on such lines as “I found a piece of baker’s twine / I tied it up till you were mine / I tied a knot, I tied a bow / I answered yes, I answered no.”
It feels like a good taste of what’s to come. Hear it for yourself at sallyannemorgan.bandcamp.com/track/thread-song. Thrill Jockey Records, which calls her “an unparalleled voice in contemporary folk music,” has “Thread” available for pre-order via thrilljockey.com/products/thread.
We all know that touring is not a thing in the coronavirus era, but in a quick email exchange, Morgan wrote that she hopes to return for some shows in Southwest Virginia.
The Wading Girl returns, digitally
It’s been a decade since Roanoke indie-rock band The Wading Girl put on its final show, at Richmond music spot The Camel. Band members are far-flung these days, but on Friday, they posted all their old recordings to Bandcamp.com. All proceeds from download sales and other donations go to Black Lives Matter, The Wading Girl’s Billy Wallace wrote in an email.
The collection includes a cover of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin,’” which the band tracked remotely. It features vocals from the band’s Sarah Garrison and Wallace.
Check it out at thewadinggirl.bandcamp.com.
So long to a Harvester stalwart
One of my favorite parts about covering the Harvester Performance Center over the years was that I got to know and be in steady contact with the Rocky Mount venue’s assistant general manager, Sheila Silverstein. Since the town hired her in 2014, Silverstein has been the go-to source for concert announcements, performer contacts and general good vibes.
Saying it was time for her to try something new, Silverstein put in her notice, effective May 21. That didn’t stop her from continuing to help the venue with announcements and other public relations odds-and-ends, which matches the sentence I often read or heard from her: “I’m always at work.”
Finally, on June 12, the automatic reply hit my inbox. Silverstein, who came to Rocky Mount from Baltimore, said she is sticking around there to look for her next adventure. Here’s hoping cocktail hours are chilled as possible from here on out.
