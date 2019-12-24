A country music singer/songwriter who grew up in Bedford County has been getting some international attention over the past couple of years.
Dale Justice’s penchant for vintage country music appeals to music fans beyond the United States. He has reached some of those audiences recently, in part due to his core band members, Felix Matthiessen of Sweden and George Rohan Zachariah, from India.
The trio, which performs under Justice’s name, was hobbled over the past year, due to immigration issues that led Justice to sue a Roanoke law firm. That suit was settled recently, and Justice, based in Nashville, Tennessee, awaits his band mates’ upgraded immigration status.
Justice’s mantra adopts in part some thoughts from alt-country performer, songwriter and producer Shooter Jennings, whose bassist, Ted Russell Kamp, produced Justice’s first EP.
“The one thing we always preach at our shows is that country music transcends all borders, transcends walls, transcends everything,” Justice, 33, said during a recent trip back to Roanoke, to visit family. “You don’t have to be from the South to play country music. You don’t have to grow up playing country music and listening to it to appreciate it later.
“Shooter said country is just about where you’re at, about being true to what’s inside of you. We preach that so much, that country music is about your heart, about the message that you’re putting out.”
Justice is a Detroit native whose family moved to the Roanoke area when he was 11. He graduated from Staunton River High School. He first heard country music through his father, who gave the boy “Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison and San Quentin.” From there, Justice discovered Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and George Jones. His grandmother was a big Conway Twitty fan, he said. Hearing AC/DC live convinced him he wanted to be a performer, and with his dad’s and grandmother’s support, he began playing open mic nights at 13, in places like the old Greystone Tavern and the Club at Fiji Island.
He played bass for a time in the erstwhile Roanoke-area hard-rock band Frotter, and he enjoyed the experience. But his heart was in the outlaw-style country of Cash and Jennings. After a stint in the Marines, he twice attended Musicians Institute, in Hollywood, California. His first time at the two-year program was in 2010-11, and he studied music business and engineering. After graduation, he got a cancer diagnosis, and came back to Bedford County to get well.
“Once I got healthy, I went back” in 2015, he said. “I was on a mission.”
This time, it was to study singing and songwriting. In a songwriting class, he connected with the teacher, Kamp, a singer, songwriter, producer and, since 2003, Shooter Jennings’ bassist. Jennings’ father is the late outlaw country hero, Waylon. Kamp’s credits include helping arrange Shooter Jennings’ take on a Neil Young classic, recast as “Put the ‘O’ Back in Country,” and writing “Steady at the Wheel,” both from Jennings’ debut album, in 2005. When Kamp isn’t working with Jennings, he is working on his own successful Americana music career. Kamp agreed to produce Justice’s own debut release, 2018 EP “Trouble Man.”
Through Kamp, Justice met Shooter Jennings, who joined in to help sing the EP’s title cut.
During his second stint at Musicians Institute, Justice put out a call for a band. Matthiessen and Zachariah answered, and were game to try a style they weren’t used to.
“When I first asked them ... if they knew country music, they said, no, not really,” Justice remembered. “But the question then wasn’t about if you know it. It was if they were willing to learn it. Once I started showing them, [and] Shooter showed them Waylon and John and Willie Nelson and all the outlaws, Billy Joe Shaver and all these guys, all of a sudden you could see the light going on.”
They remain Justice’s core band members, with Justice on rhythm guitar, along with for-hire players on other instruments. The two played multiple shows in Nashville with him, including gigs at Layla’s Honky Tonk and a live interview/performance on iconic WSM-AM, broadcast home of the Grand Ole Opry Radio. Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see and hear them performing at Layla’s.
In a Facebook Messenger exchange, Zachariah wrote that he has loved his experiences playing honky tonk music with Justice and Matthiessen. Zachariah learned not just about the genre, but about how to be a professional musician — preparation and punctuality, among other attributes — from a man he called a “country music encyclopedia.” Coming from India, he did not imagine a scenario in which he would form a friendship with Shooter Jennings and his band, the .357s, and play Nashville’s storied Broadway thoroughfare.
“Dale’s my brother [from] another mother, more than a band mate,” Zachariah wrote. “He is an amazing leader, and that’s the most important thing you need to take a band to places.”
But they have been unable to play regularly with him in the United States since November 2018.
According to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court’s Western District Office in Roanoke, their applications for non-immigrant visa status were denied. Justice, Matthiessen and Zachariah in January sued Roanoke-based law firm Wood Rogers and attorney Leah Stiegler, whom Justice hired to handle the applications, alleging malpractice and breach of contract. The firm and Stiegler, in their answer, denied all allegations.
The parties have settled out of court, under confidential terms, according to the Crain Law Group, which represented Justice in the suit, and Stiegler. The case was dismissed, and cannot be filed again, according to a document filed in U.S. District Court on Nov. 1.
The band has played together since then, though. Justice’s sidemen returned in January and July for National Association of Music Merchants shows in Anaheim, California, and Nashville, and they’ll be back in January, for the NAMM Show in Anaheim. Through connections built at those shows, Justice has secured endorsement arrangements with Fishman Transducers and guitar makers Fender and Takamine, among others.
Justice flew overseas this year to play with Matthiessen and Zachariah on dates in Matthiessen’s hometown, Stockholm. He said that audiences there thrilled to the band’s renditions of throwback country songs, including the Don Williams hit, “Tulsa Time”; such Justice originals as “Train Called Music” and “Sad Country Song”; and a chugging country cover of Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades.”
“We dug deep into the hat, the ’50s to the ’90s, an evolution of country music,” he said. “So many people would come up after and say, I haven’t heard that song in forever. ... The people there were so good to us, so kind to us.”
Justice looks forward to reuniting with his band mates and those audiences next year, on a return trip to Sweden. Meanwhile, he is focused on the immigration process, so his band mates can return here full time.
“They’re great people,” he said of his band mates. “They want to be U.S. citizens, just like anyone else. They see the American dream.”
