Jamey Johnson is a country singer, songwriter and performer.

In 2019, the Jamey Johnson concert at Dr Pepper Park was sold out and among the venue’s most successful yet. On Wednesday, venue organizers announced that the country singer, songwriter and performer is returning.

Johnson, his band and an opening act to be determined are set for a May 16 concert. Tickets are $59 for the pit; $40 in advance, $45 day of show for general admission; and $99 for VIP Skybox. Meet-and-greet packages are not part of this show. Tickets go on sale Friday at DrPepperPark.com.

Prior to Johnson’s June 2019 concert there, he had been a regular at Salem Civic Center, where he headlined in June 2018 and July 2017. Johnson played Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center in April 2016.

Johnson, armed with a strong baritone, tasty acoustic guitar skills and a hot band, has written and performed songs including “The Dollar,” “Between Jennings and Jones” and his only Billboard country top 10 single, “In Color.” He has not released an album of his own music since 2010’s “The Guitar Song” (his most recent album release, “Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran,” dropped in 2012). He co-wrote the George Strait No. 1 hit “Give It Away,” which dropped in 2016.

