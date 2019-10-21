Courtesy guest reviewer Carl Hanks Jr.
Denver, Colorado-based funk powerhouse The Motet rolled into Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center on Friday, between between gigs in Morgantown, West Virginia and the Mustang Music Festival at North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
The band had requested a “standing only show” to facilitate the inevitable, irresistible dancing their performances inspire.
When the doors opened, this appeared to be an iffy proposition, with few people in line early; however any concern that the band would be disappointed or uninspired quickly proved groundless, as the seasoned septet ripped into set-opening instrumental jam “Cretin.”
Lead singer Lyle Divinsky — a perpetual explosion of smiles, shouts, super-smooth dance moves and high-level encee hype, took the stage for the band’s most recent single, “Highly Compatible.” As the night went on, the actual attendance was in the neighborhood of 75 highly enthusiastic and satisfied dancers (the venue reported attendance at 180 - editor).
The Motet, formed by drummer Dave Watts, has released nine albums in its 21 years together. The band evolved from an instrumental funk-fusion-Afrobeat band (which I first heard at Bonnaroo in 2005) to the present day iteration. “Present day” needs to be qualified, however, since the band’s sound and sensibilities are spot on for the classic funk acts of the '70s and early '80s. On its “Moving at the Speed of Light” tour, as during this summer’s two knockout FloydFest sets, Doc Brown’s DeLorean is not necessary to get that feeling again.
Divinsky, keyboardist Joey Porter and bassist Garrett Sayers came across as the band's key neo-funk catalysts, but every band member plays, listens and interacts at a very high-level. As for arrangements, they don’t miss even the smallest funky ingredient.
The night’s two sets were comprised of material from the three most recent albums, “Death Or Devotion” (2019) “Totem” (2016) and 2014’s “The Motet." The self-titled disc marked a shift in the bands writing and recording process, to focus on pure funk. Each band member participated in the writing. They recorded on analog equipment to better capture the classic sound.
With the stage and the night to itself, The Motet covered almost everything its fans would have requested — “Back It Up,” “Like We Own It,” “Joke’s On Me,” “Fool No More,” “Keep On, Don’t Stop,” “Danger,” “Moving At The Speed of Light,” “Get It Right,” “Funky Weekend,” “Supernova” and “Truth” — interspersed with five Instrumental songs which they stretched out and soloed to great effect.
A stage copy of the set list showed one cover song — Chaka Khan’s “I Feel for You” — which was left out of the night’s performance. The boys generally cover one or two classic songs per set, including Pleasure's "Glide," The Time's "Jungle Love" and some classic Parliament-Funkadelic cuts.
I would recommend getting the three recent albums rather than trying to go song by song in your purchases and downloads. If you’re looking for further fun cover material, iTunes has several sets from Jam Cruise including a really interesting “Funk is Dead“ set whereby they re-work a dozen classic Grateful Dead songs in funk fashion.
It is also strongly recommended that you not miss seeing The Motet, arguably the best neo-funk band touring, the next time they are anywhere nearby.
