A wide, even wild, range of styles is on the list of upcoming shows at Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center.
The most intriguing of them is a performance by the subject of documentary "Searching for Sugar Man," Sixto Rodriguez. Scroll down for info.
Note that all ticket prices have fees attached at purchase.
Atop the list, chronologically anyway, is hard-rock band Jackyl. The southern-accented, metal-leaning band, fronted by chainsaw fetishist Jesse James Dupree, is set for a March 7 hit. Tickets are $37.50 and $24.50 at https://harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=313075.
Lynchburg native and Nashville, Tennessee-based country music piano man and hit maker Phil Vassar returns on March 13. Tickets are $60.50 and $44.50 at https://harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=313076.
Country singer and "Dancing With The Stars" contestant Sara Evans plays the venue on March 27. Tickets are $72 and $52 at https://harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=312817.
Rodriguez is a Detroit cat whose 1969 album "Cold Fact" made its way to South Africa, where it was a spark for the anti-Apartheid movement there. He never sold much at home, but the documentary mentioned above led to his discovery (re-discovery doesn't sound quite right in this context). He plays the Harvester on March 28. Tickets are $87 and $67 at https://harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=313058.
The hip-hop/classical fusion due Black Violin returns on March 30. Tickets are $56 and $44 via https://harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=312911.
Charles Esten, onetime star of TV show "Nashville," returns on April 1. No foolin,' tickets are $62 and $42 at https://harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=312816.
Alt-country/southern rock act The Steel Woods is set for May 1, with tickets going for $22 and $19 at https://harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=312839.
Bassett native Josh Shilling and his mates in Mountain Heart return on June 19. Tickets are $39 and $27 at https://harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=312840.
