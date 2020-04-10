Choirantine screen grab

A group of musical performers from Roanoke and with Roanoke ties just dropped a fun video with their friends.

The group, with Chris Henson, Tom Sarvay and soon-to-be-ex-Roanoke-Times-staff Matt Chittum spearheading, posted a cover of the Beatles' feel-good classic, "With A Little Help From My Friends."

See some friends and neighbors, including Adele Gleixner, Dave Hartman (Southern Culture on the Skids), Jane Gabrielle, Emily and Phil Norman, and Will Henson. It's all edited together and live at youtu.be/HUaUEECw910.

"This could be awesome," Henson wrote on a Facebook post that he, Chittum and Sarvay created to kick things off. "Could be a disaster. You’re stuck at home with nothing but time and you got some real musical chops. How’s about you help us out with a video/music experiment to amuse ourselves and maybe some others while stuck inside? Welcome to Choirantine."

Wasn't a disaster.

Scroll below to check out the embedded version.

