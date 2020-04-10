A group of musical performers from Roanoke and with Roanoke ties just dropped a fun video with their friends.
The group, with Chris Henson, Tom Sarvay and soon-to-be-ex-Roanoke-Times-staff Matt Chittum spearheading, posted a cover of the Beatles' feel-good classic, "With A Little Help From My Friends."
See some friends and neighbors, including Adele Gleixner, Dave Hartman (Southern Culture on the Skids), Jane Gabrielle, Emily and Phil Norman, and Will Henson. It's all edited together and live at youtu.be/HUaUEECw910.
"This could be awesome," Henson wrote on a Facebook post that he, Chittum and Sarvay created to kick things off. "Could be a disaster. You’re stuck at home with nothing but time and you got some real musical chops. How’s about you help us out with a video/music experiment to amuse ourselves and maybe some others while stuck inside? Welcome to Choirantine."
Wasn't a disaster.
Scroll below to check out the embedded version.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.