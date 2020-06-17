Country music artist Chase Rice will play an outdoor concert at Salem Memorial Ballpark later this summer.
A stage will be positioned just beyond second base at Haley Toyota Field for the Aug. 14 concert, according to a news release. General admission tickets will include seats in the grass and in the stands.
Rice's song "Eyes on You" peaked at No. 38 on the Billboard top 100 chart in 2019. Other hits include "Ready Set Roll," "Gonna Wanna Tonight" and "Whisper."
Reality television fans might recognize Rice from several on-screen appearances. In 2010, he was runner-up on the CBS show "Survivor: Nicaragua." Last year, he performed a private concert on ABC's "The Bachelor" for Peter Weber and a contestant with whom Rice had romantic history.
Tickets will become available for purchase 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. General admission is $30 in the stands and $35 in the grass. For $75, VIP tickets include a private cash bar on the field, private restrooms and a possible meet-and-greet with Rice, depending on current COVID-19 restrictions, according to the release.
