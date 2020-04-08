JP POWELL
“Maltease Vol. 1” (independent release)
Last year, Roanoke-based band My Radio’s frontman, JP Powell, put out this solo EP project. The five-song, 1980s pop- and rock-inspired record wound up spawning a one-off, karaoke-based rock opera with a sci-fi plot in November at Jefferson Center’s Fostek Hall. The “Maltease” musical might not happen again, but the music that inspired it is good, particularly in a pop culture era that continues reaching back to the ’80s for its nostalgia.
Imagine Powell’s writing style for My Radio, combined with production techniques inspired by Eurythmics, Electric Light Orchestra, Depeche Mode and The Fixx. Add Powell’s strong, expressive and sometimes soaring vocals, and you get a set that comes off like a reimagining.
On one level, it’s a friend-group fun project, as My Radio guitarists Brett Lemon and Jake Zuckerman, and drummer Hunter Johnson, were part of the backing band — synth bass seems to have supplanted the band’s Jeff Hofmann this time out. Bleu McAuley, a longtime Powell collaborator who produced My Radio’s “Starts in the East / Falls in the West,” helmed “Maltease.”
This group didn’t treat it like a lark, musically anyway. Johnson, for example, turned in some of the best work this reviewer has heard from him, and the electronic drum sounds don’t even come off cheesy. His pounding on track 2, “April,” would make Phil Collins bob his noggin.
The drummer grooves on that one behind a cool Powell lyric, “Life is a moment that you can’t make longer / Like a movie when you’re at the end.”
You can literally hear the influences baked into the hooks. “Electric High” immediately summons Depeche Mode to mind, and “Don’t Stop” has Eurythmics on its mind. Either number would be too on the nose with most acts, but this group navigates toward something unique.
By the way, it flies right by during a long car drive, too, so Powell should strongly consider Vol. 2, with or without rock opera for a companion piece.
JUNIOR SISK
“Load The Wagon” (Mountain Fever)
Fun fact: If you type “Junior Sisk” into the world’s foremost search engine, autofill gives you “He Died a Rounder at 21,” the penultimate song on Sisk’s most recent set for Mountain Fever Records.
It’s a whale of a bluegrass song, with tough ensemble playing and a lyric that starts this way: “He drank whiskey for his liver / He smoked cigarettes for his lungs / He loved the women for his ego / He died a rounder at 21.”
The Jimmy Skinner number is one of 11 on “Load the Wagon,” Sisk’s ninth as a band leader. The record serves as continuing evidence that the Ferrum-based tenor and rhythm guitarist knows how to pick a song.
Sisk and his band members — mandolinist Jonathan Dillon, bassist and harmony singer Gary Creed, guitarist/singer Heather Berry Mabe, banjoist/guitarist/singer Tony Mabe and fiddling singer Douglass Bartlett — know how to make them sound good, too. On that count, they got a lot of help from Sisk’s co-producer, Amanda Cook, who engineered the record with Aaron Ramsey and Mountain Fever owner Mark Hodges.
Bringing in the picking and singing couple, the Mabes, was a master stroke for Sisk. Heather Mabe’s harmonies sound flawless over top of Sisk, the 2013 IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year winner. Three-, four- and five-part harmonies are a breeze with this outfit, with the gospel-blues song “I’m Going There” the highlight.
Among the most memorable of the pack of strong cuts are the bad-girl-bemoaning waltz, “Best Female Actress,” the bouncy “Hooked on Bluegrass” (“it’s the only drug I use,” Sisk sings), revenge-waltz “Poor Sister Cry” and “Just Load the Wagon” (“don’t you worry about the mule,” he sings).
Heather Mabe gets the lead vocal on the old A.P. Carter song, “Lover’s Farewell,” and she makes the most of her time to shine. Husband Tony gets in some action on both clawhammer and finger-roll banjo on “Just Load the Wagon.”
The record, cut at Hodges’ Mountain Fever Studio, in Willis, sounds like a band having fun together. It’s a new band for Sisk, too, for the most part, and probably his best yet. Should be fun to hear what the sextet can come up with next, if it will stick together.
LENNY MARTIN QUARTET
“Live at Tanglewood Mall / Circa 1973” (independent release)
RUTH TEAR
“Lady of Song: Ruth Tear Sings and Plays” (independent release)
DAVE FIGG JAZZ LAB BAND
“Live in Concert at Roanoke College 1975 & 1976” (independent release)
Imagine Tanglewood Mall as an epicenter of retro hip. Strange as it seems today, you could hear strong live jazz there in the 1970s.
Want proof? It’s loaded onto a CD of upright bassist Lenny Martin and his quartet, which pianist Dee Roberts, tenor saxophonist Dave Figg and drummer Jimmy Lewis rounded out.
“Live at Tanglewood Mall / Circa 1973” is one of three albums highlighting jazzers of that era. Former Roanoker Tee Dooley, who previously spearheaded a collection from the late pianist Fats Wright, was in charge of producing and distributing these performances, as well. These sets include deeply impressive playing and extensive historical information about each band leader, as well.
According to those notes, Roanoke native Martin was a lauded member of the U.S. Army Orchestra. Later, based in Chicago, he toured with Dionne Warwick, Curtis Mayfield and Duke Ellington, among others, before moving back to Roanoke. Here, he played with Wright, Figg, Bob Hale, Tear and Don Pullen, and was a regular performer at the Shenandoah Club.
His mall set is full of chestnuts including “All The Things You Are,” “Secret Love” and a burning, uptempo “Cherokee.” Roberts, the late, Lynchburg-based music store owner, delivers highlights throughout, while Martin and Lewis were so locked in, with chops to spare. Every cat is swinging like mad, baby.
Figg, whose performance resume included Dexter Gordon, Louis Prima, Jimmy Dorsey, Woody Herman and Sammy Kaye, wrote charts for Count Basie Dorsey, among others. The Kingsport, Tennessee, native moved with his Roanoke-native wife, Gene, to the Star City about 1970, where he got tons of work as both a leader and a sideman, according to the liner notes from “Live in Concert at Roanoke College 1975 & 1976.”
On this disc, the arrangements and the band itself are the stars. From the hopping opening track, Horace Silver’s “Opus De Funk,” to album closer, Figg’s own “What?,” the ensemble is tick tight, the horns shouting and swinging.
The lineup here is a bit of mystery, though it is clearly Lewis and Martin again as the rhythm section. The liner notes credit other “probable” band members including versatile reed man Eddie Wiggins, percussionist Ronnie Law and Gene Figg on piano. The 19 tracks go by fast, as Figg arranged them short and punchy.
His takes on Thelonius Monk/Cootie Williams jazz masterpiece “Round Midnight” and James Taylor’s pop classic “Fire and Rain” are inventive and interesting. His own three-part suite, “Southern Mainstream,” written with a National Endwoment for the Arts grant, is fun and engaging. Figg was a man of multi-layered talent.
The Figgs, with Gene on electric piano, show up again on a couple of cuts from “Lady of Song: Ruth Tear Sings and Plays,” along with drummer’s drummer Lewis and bassist Bob Perkinson. Tear, whose phrasing, tone and pitch were right on, led that unit through “Here’s That Rainy Day,” and the Duke Ellington number “I Got It Bad (And That Ain’t Good)” for the public radio station now called WVTF-FM.
Other cuts feature singer/pianist Tear leading a trio with bassist Alan Dowdy and drummer Danny Ryan at the old Charcoal Steak House, on Williamson Road, north of Crossroads. Those tracks include “Sunny” and The Muppets’ Kermit the Frog standard, “Bein’ Green.”
The 12-song album ends with several numbers recorded in the early 1960s, in Ronceverte, West Virginia, with organist Ken Barnett. These tracks are the most tantalizing, as they include an uncredited clarinetist with a deep vocabulary and a tone like Benny Goodman’s.
Tear, a Logan County, West Virginia, native born Ruth Hutchinson, was doing radio shows in her teens, and wound up getting radio singing gigs in Winston-Salem, West Virginia, and Augusta, Georgia. Along the way, she met Roanoke native Sid Tear. They were married, and worked at multiple spots on the radio dial before Sid Tear landed a job at WROV-AM. Ruth Tear’s many gigs in Roanoke and Lynchburg sprang from that move. As with the Figgs, the valley was lucky to have those connections.
Each CD credits Flat 5 Studio’s Tom Ohmsen with restoring and mastering the music, “from extant sources whose quality varied.
“The producer believes the documentation [of their] music outweighs any sonic limitations inherent in the original sources.”
Even better — it takes the listener to uniquely cool places in the valley’s pop culture past.
Get more information, including purchase via tom@flat5.com or 389-9427.
