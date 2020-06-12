A young country performer is coming to Roanoke, and it's likely that his fans will love him like that.
Canaan Smith will headline the latest version of ValleyStar Elmwood Country Night, at Elmwood Park. The event is set for Oct. 10 at Elmwood Park.
Smith is a Williamsburg native based in Nashville, Tennesee, whose signature hit is "Love You Like That." The 2015 song went to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and made the top 10 on that publication's country singles list.
His latest song, "Colder Than You," has a bluesy vibe and a pretty good take on a breakup lyric, which Smith delivers well. Check it out at youtu.be/UTgXuPdk7eA.
Food trucks, craft and domestic beer, outdoor games and other family-centered fun are part of the action, too, according to a news release from show promoter Big Lick Entertainment.
Tickets are $10, free to 12-younger. They go on sale 10 a.m. June 19 via biglickentertainment.com. All money after expenses goes to NAMI - Roanoke Valley, an all volunteer non-profit that provides free mental health services, according to the news release.
"Our goal with this event is to shed light on mental illness, break the stigma around it and start making it a part of our normal, everyday conversations but to also come together as a community for a great evening of music and fun!" the news release reads.
Big Lick Entertainment's principle, JD Sutphin, wrote in an e-mail that his company's mission with this show and the upcoming Big Lick Burger Fest and Summer Jam, featuring LANCO, is to offer the valley's biggest but most affordable shows.
"With the way things have been the past few months, people deserve some relief, not just with some fun but on their wallet," Sutphin wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.