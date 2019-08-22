Banjo power couple Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn are coming to The Floyd Country Store on Tuesday. That show sold out almost as soon as it was announced.
If you already got your tickets, here's something to consider if you have a few bucks squirreled away to buy their merchandise at the show. The pair are donating all proceeds from their merch table sales to the country store's own Handmade Music School.
It's something the duo have begun doing at all shows. Read more about the philosophy behind it at greeningpledge.com/non-profits. Learn more about Handmade Music School, which teaches old-time music and dance, at floydcountrystore.com/handmade-music-school.