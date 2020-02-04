It makes sense that one of the blues-rock scene’s up-and-coming British guitarists came up listening to British blues-rockers.
The up-and-comer in question is Davy Knowles, born and bred on the Isle of Man, which rises from the Irish sea, between Ireland and England. After his father played him some Dire Straits music, Knowles wanted to be a Mark Knopfler clone. Soon, though he was digging into the other guitar-centric stuff in Dad’s record collection.
“It was John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers next ... with Eric Clapton,” Knowles said. “Then Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac, and Rory Gallagher. Just an enormous amount of British blues. That was, still is, the base for me.”
Years after establishing his own blues-rock credibility, with accolades from Peter Frampton, Joe Bonamassa and Joe Satriani, Knowles has signed to one of the more six-string-centric record labels out there, Mascot. He’ll record his first album with that label in March. Till then, he will be on the road, fronting a trio that stops at Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center on Thursday.
Knowles wasn’t just listening to those players and copping all their licks. He was reading the albums’ liner notes, as well.
“The great thing about that music is that those guys were all so in awe of the American side of it, that it really became an education, just from reading liner notes,” he said by phone from the road between Rochester, New York and Annapolis, Maryland. “That first John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers album, with Clapton, there was an Otis Rush tune, a Freddie King tune, a Ray Charles tune, a Robert Johnson tune.
“You read the liner notes, which is a lost art, and suddenly you have all this whole other world open up to you, the American side of it, the Delta through to Chicago blues, just from that one record. That’s the wonderful thing about the British blues, is how honestly they held their influences on their sleeve. It was obvious. It was brilliant.”
His parents both loved music and agreed with the idea that it could be a profession for their son. And on the Isle of Man, the pub rules were looser.
“Growing up there was incredible,” Knowles said. “There was an enormous amount of music going on. Obviously lots of pubs, and a lot of places put on live music. Back when I was growing up, you could be a teenager and go and play the pubs. It wasn’t so strict. It was a real fertile training ground for playing.
“Also, it being so small, it was easy to find like-minded people. It was easy to find your gang, if you like, and learn from a whole bunch of people. I feel very fortunate.”
He was performing regularly by age 14 with older pub players such as rock songwriter Barry Nelson, but he wanted to play with some high school friends. They started Back Door Slam about 2003, and built up a head of steam, recording two studio albums and 2008’s “Live From Bonnaroo” while touring internationally, before Knowles broke up the band. Knowles, who was doing the songwriting, said he felt creatively stuck with his band mates.
“We were real young,” he said. “We’d gone from playing pubs in the Isle of Man to playing arenas with Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kid Rock and The Who. … We started looking at a follow-up and how we’re going to progress from this. And it was me, really. I felt stuck. I was 21, and I felt really stuck. ... That’s a really frightening prospect during what should be the most creatively fertile part of your life. Then it just came to a head, that this couldn’t go any further than what it did.”
Knowles, 32, kept the band name, with his own moniker up front, through another studio disc and another live set before going on simply as Davy Knowles for his most recent recording and touring. Knowles, based in Chicago, will have a couple of other Second City denizens on stage with him, bassist Tod Bowers and drummer Jeremy Cunningham. Expect a set list that includes songs he has written but not yet recorded, he said.
He’s looking forward to new music on the Mascot imprint, home to such blues-rock purveyors as Eric Gales, Bonamassa, Gov’t Mule, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Beth Hart, Sonny Landreth and jazzer George Benson.
“I’m a fan of everyone on there,” he said. “It’s wonderful to join the ranks a little bit. It’s a little intimidating ... in a good way — kind of like pull up your socks, hang on a second, you’ve gotta crack on with it. It’s really exciting. I’ve been really lucky in that I’ve been able to work hard the past few years, and in this very uncertain business that you find yourself in, just the chance to keep doing it is the reward. It’s a wonderful thing. I feel very fortunate.”
