For most traveling musicians hitting a town, there is a booking agent who puts them there. For most spring and summer music festivals, there is a talent buyer putting together lineups.
When the live music business ended with the novel coronavirus’s growing encroachment, the changes affected booking agents and talent buyers, as well.
“It went to zero,” said Roanoke resident Bruce Houghton, founder of Skyline Artists Agency. “We canceled, really moved more than canceled, just under 500 dates” since mid-March.
Moving dates means there is still hope for maintaining a schedule, and keeping money coming in for bands and the professionals who book them. But so far, the virus is not following a schedule.
“That’s really the long-term concern, is that we lose, and the artists lose, the entire summer and the festival season, which is financially important for everybody, and good for marketing and good for everything,” said Houghton, whose agency books acts including Enter the Haggis, Gangstagrass, Perpetual Groove and The Skatalites.
Another one of Skyline’s acts, Tom Rush, was diagnosed with coronavirus, but he has recovered, Houghton said.
In mid-March, there were still events scheduled for spring and summer, and maybe those would still happen, music fans thought. Organizers of the Charlotte, North Carolina-area festival, the North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival, pulled the plug early on their May 7-8 event, after the Centers for Disease Control discouraged large gatherings for that month.
Roanoke-native Micah Davidson, who moved to Charlotte years ago, is the festival’s talent buyer. In North Carolina, his life evolved from playing music to booking bands, and then to talent-buying. Davidson has been putting together the lineups for the Brewers Festival, just north of Charlotte, since it began. The event’s 10th running was rescheduled for May 2021.
For Davidson, whose Midwood Entertainment books bands and markets shows, too, it was the first of many concerts that have been canceled or postponed.
Not everything is off the books yet for the four-and-a-half-year-old agency, though. Other summer events in Charlotte and in Hickory, North Carolina, along with one of the Southeast region’s crown jewels — Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, set for Sept. 19-21 at the Tennessee and Virginia state line’s twin cities — are still scheduled and selling tickets, with hopes of going off as planned.
“Some of the things that are sooner rather than later are more of a concern, but we are still waiting and seeing,” Davidson said.
Midwood has three agents, each of whom books 10 bands, a marketing person and two administrative employees. Davidson, the talent buyer, said he is taking a cut in pay to help his employees. His agents work off commission only.
On another track, he and his Midwood team are taking action. They kicked off the No Contact Concert Series, live-streaming shows that began with Acoustic Syndicate and Alonzo Wesley. The shows, in Hickory, North Carolina, require some travel, but with no more than a five-piece band and a small, in-house crew at Codex Sound, the performances are conducive to social distancing.
With online donations, the performers, their agents and crew members (who stay at home) have a chance to earn some money, Davidson said. The series will run weekly, at least through August.
“We’re not making any money off this,” said Davidson, who was awaiting government financial relief to help stay afloat. “This is something we’re trying to give back to the industry and help the industry stay alive as much as we can … during the shutdown of everything.”
Houghton already applied at Freedom First Credit Union and received funds for his business through the Payroll Protection Program.
“We were going to be OK for a while, but this will make it a while longer.”
He and his five agents, in offices across the country, handle at least 70 acts. The company has two administrative employees, including his wife, Katy Cates, who moved with him to Roanoke a decade ago.
Mindy Farley, who lives with her husband and their two young children in Floyd, is a one-woman agency. She has been at it for three years, starting her 8-Track Booking agency as an offshoot of a gig booking performers for Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg.
By the time that job ended, performers were asking her to book them elsewhere, so she dove full time into it. Now, she said, she is “mooching off her husband” and teaching her children at home, all the while keeping ties with her stable of 19 acts and the venues where she books them.
Some venue managers she has spoken with in the interim are concerned about their future.
“One guy said, I’m broke but I’m healthy. It’s definitely going to change a lot, some for the better and maybe some for the worst,” Farley said. “I feel bad for all of them.”
Houghton shared that concern.
“We’re very lucky to have a few but some very special music venues, and I hope that people find ways to support them, whether it’s to buy takeout lunch from Martin’s [Downtown] or donate to 5 Points [Music Sanctuary] or The Spot [on Kirk] or Jefferson Center,” said Houghton, a board member at The Spot. “I just want them to be there at the end of it all.”
The biggest problem is not knowing when things will return to whatever version of normal comes next.
“If we know that we’d be back in business in June, we could find a way to do it,” Houghton said of The Spot. “It’s not knowing what the target is, how do you run at it, how do you fix the problem when you don’t know where the end is? That’s the hardest part of this, I think, not just for musicians, but for business people, for everybody.”
Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read about Houghton, also a consultant, and his new experiences with live streaming as part of a team helping his client, bandsintown.com.
