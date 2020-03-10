Blues Traveler

 Dr Pepper Park photo

It’s no “Run-Around.” Blues Traveler is coming back to Dr Pepper Park. This time, the band is bringing soulful opening act JJ Grey & Mofro.

The latest announcement from The Summer Sunset Series presented by the Bank of Botetourt sets a July 31 date for the double-bill in SoRo. Tickets are $69 for the pit area closest to stage; $40 advance, $45 day of show for general admisson; and $99 for the VIP Skybox (tax and fee applies to each sale). They go on sale to Dr Pepper Park email list subscribers at 8 a.m. Wednesday, then at 8 a.m. Friday to others. Get them at DrPepperPark.com.

Blues Traveler, led by singer/harmonica blaster John Popper, played the park in July 2016. Popper early on lamented the closing of a downtown venue, Blues BBQ Co., where he had jammed on a semi-random road night in 2009.

“All I’m saying is that Roanoke kicks ass,” Popper told the crowd of 1,511 before he and his band played a crisp 90-minute set that included standards “Run-Around,” “Carolina Blues” and “Hook.”

Grey hasn’t played Roanoke before — in fact, he bowed out late from a scheduled 2013 Jefferson Center performance as part of a “Blues at the Crossroads” revue. But he’s been near here, including dates at Lexington’s Lime Kiln Theater, Blacksburg’s The Lyric Theatre, Rooster Walk and FloydFest.

