Southern country rock band Blackberry Smoke is set to play a Sept. 10 concert in Roanoke as part of Dr Pepper Park's Summer Sunset Series.
The Atlanta-based band has performed several times in Southwest Virginia, including opening for Zac Brown Band in 2013 at Berglund Center (then called Roanoke Civic Center) and in 2011 at Salem Football Stadium, as previously reported. Most recently, the band played a three-night acoustic set at the Harvester Center in March 2019.
Blackberry Smoke's 2018 album "Find a Light" reached No. 3 on the Billboard county albums chart and No. 2 on its folk/Americana chart.
Tickets will go on sale 9 a.m. Friday at drpepperpark.com. General admission tickets are $35 advance, $40 day of show. It’s $49 for pit admission in front of the stage, and $99 for the VIP skybox. Fee and tax will apply.
The Summer Sunset Series is presented by the Bank of Botetourt.
