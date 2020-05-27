A late spring day of burgers, beers and country/rock music at Elmwood Park was among the cancellations wrought by the novel coronavirus. The organizer of the Big Lick Burger Fest & Summer Jam has rescheduled it for early fall.
The Member One Federal Credit Union-sponsored event is set for Sept. 25 and will feature LANCO, the band it had initially booked when it was going to be a June 13 party.
According show show organizer Big Lick Entertainment, all previously sold tickets may be transferred. Those who want a refund can mail jd@biglickentertainment.com.
"We will be announcing more entertainment and fun than we’ve ever had," Big Lick Entertainment's JD Sutphin wrote in a recent Facebook post.
From the we've been here before file:
LANCO — and no, we're not shouting here; that's how the band spells its name — tops the bill. The quintet from Nashville, Tennessee, had a No. 1 country hit in 2017 with "Greatest Love Story." By the way, the band name is a stylized version of Lancaster and Co., as singer and lyricist Brandon Lancaster founded the act.
Advance tickets are $10 (plus fee) and are on sale at biglickentertainment.com. It's free to 12-younger.
This would be the burger fest's seventh go-round.
