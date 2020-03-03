It's felt like summer's a hundred years away, but we know in our hearts it's just around the corner, and one of the valley's more recent warm weather traditions is firing up the grill.
Big Lick Burger Fest & Summer Jam heads for its seventh go-round on June 13, and sure enough, that's a week before the official start of summer, but who cares? It should be plenty warm out, and a country band looking to heat up its career is set to headline.
LANCO — and no, we're not shouting here; that's how the band spells its name — is set to headline. The quintet from Nashville, Tennessee, had a No. 1 country hit in 2017 with "Greatest Love Story." By the way, the band name is a stylized version of Lancaster and Co., as singer and lyricist Brandon Lancaster founded the act.
Advance tickets are $10 (plus fee) and are on sale at biglickentertainment.com. It's free to 12-younger.
More acts will be added to the bill, according to a news release this week from Big Lick Entertainment, which organizes the event. The company started its signature event as a food truck festival-style event in 2014, and has put on its expanded party at Elmwood Park since 2017. It features a burger cook-off — Martin's Downtown, Rock & Roll Diner and Beamer's 25 have been among its winners. The event is a partnership with the Council of Community Services.
