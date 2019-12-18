Christmas season means Christmas carols and other holiday ditties. A heralded outfit from Lafayette, Louisiana, is bringing those songs to Rocky Mount, but making them dance-worthy.
BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet hits Harvester Performance Center on Friday for what it bills as a Cajun Christmas. That means southwest Louisiana bayou twists on the seasonal tunes you dig.
Multi-instrumentalist/singer Doucet and his musical mates — including his guitar-slinging brother, David Doucet, and percussionist Billy Ware — incorporate multiple elements, including jazz, country & western, a bit of bluegrass, rock ’n’ roll, calypso and even Malian and Romani roots.
BeauSoleil, which formed in the mid-1970s, was the first Cajun band to win a Grammy award. Its “L’amour Ou La Folie” took the prize in 1998 for best traditional folk album. The band’s “Live at the 2008 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival,” won another Grammy, for best zydeco or Cajun music album. The act has 11 nominations, according to Grammy.com.
The band has had no shortage of national media exposure. The HBO show “Treme” featured its music, including an on-camera appearance. BeauSoleil showed up frequently on the old “Prairie Home Companion” radio show, too.
Michael Doucet, for whom fiddle is the primary instrument, came to a deeper understanding of his native music in 1975, after receiving a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, to document his region’s master fiddlers. Dennis McGee, Varise Conner, Canray Fontenot and Dewey Balfa were among the fiddlers who showed him the stylistic depths. The NEA, which in 2005 awarded Doucet a National Heritage Fellowship, called him “perhaps the single most important figure in the revitalization of Cajun music in the United States.”
In Rocky Mount, it will be much more about movement than scholarship. Get your holiday dancing on with two-step and waltz-time vigor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.