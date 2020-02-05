Contemporary Christian-turned-pop singer Amy Grant has scheduled her first trip to Rocky Mount's premiere venue.
Grant, who broke through to the pop charts back in the day with "Baby Baby," hits Harvester Performance Center on Aug. 22. Tickets are $92 and $72 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via harvester-music.com/event.cfm?id=313165&cart. One need wish only once to get a ticket.
"Amie," whatcha gonna do when soft rock/country rock throwbacks Pure Prairie League play Harvester for the fourth time, on June 12. Tickets are $62 and $47, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=313665. Watch Grant's husband, Vince Gill, in a vintage video as his sings that band's hit, "Amie," at youtube.com/watch?v=Wrmrjx66_T8.
Canadian singer/songwriter Bruce Cockburn — pronouced Coe-burn, not the other way, haha! — plays the Harvester on May 12. Like the others, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for $62 and $42, via harvester-music.com/event.cfm?cart&id=313222.
All ticket prices also have fees. All ticket prices rise by $5 day of show.
