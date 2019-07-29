Jon Anderson

Yes singer Jon Anderson leads his own band through some of that band's classics and his own music at Harvester Performance Center on Aug. 13.

 Deborah Anderson photo

Harvester Performance Center

August 1 – Guster (standup show) w/ Mikaela Davis

August 2 – Lee Roy Parnell w/ Rev. Billy C. Wirtz

August 3 – Tab Benoit

August 4 – Gin Blossoms

August 7 – An Evening with Dawes

August 10 – String of Pearls

August 11 – Stephen Kellogg / Tyrone Wells

August 13 – Jon Anderson of YES

August 16 – Clay Walker

August 17 – Woodstock 50

Martin's Downtown

1 - Grand Ole Uproar

2 - Steele 'y' Dan Acoustic Happy Hour

2 - The Kind Thieves

3 - Shakedown Street Party - The Dead Reckoning, The Kind, GOTE, Long Strange Night

6 - GOTE

7 - Otis

8 - Nice Couch

9 - Disco Risque

10 - The Broadcast

13 - Empty Bottles

14 - The Orange Constant

15 - Travers Brothership + Downttown Abbey & The Echos

16 - C2 & The Brothers Reed

17 - Lazy Man Dub Band

20 - GOTE

21 - Jared Stout Band

22 - Box Era

23 - Y.A.L.E.

24 - Tin Can Locomotive

27 - Empty Bottles

28 - Dirt Road Breakdown

29 - Litz

30 - Music Road Company

31 - The Antecedents

Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon

AUG. 2 TREY CALLOWAY

AUG. 3 LARRY FRICK

AUG. 9 JAKE DODDS

AUG. 10 JAKE DODDS

AUG. 16 FRANK VIEIRA

AUG. 17 OUTSHYNE

AUG. 23 DEREK ANDREW

AUG. 24 DEREK ANDREW

AUG. 30 STEVEN METZ

AUG. 31 STEVEN METZ

5 Points Music Sanctuary

Saturday, August 3: CIRCUS DAZE SPECTACULAR w. VIVA LE VOX & STRAY CAT SIDE SHOW, $12 ADV, $14 DOS http://torchly.io/11ekX7vsYw

Sunday, August 4: OPEN MIC NITE, FREE http://torchly.io/thuK79vvjq

Friday, August 9: SO MANY ROADS - A Celebration of the Life & Power of Jerry Garcia, $12 ADV, $15 DOS http://torchly.io/slYS0MlWRB

Saturday, August 10: CONSIDER THE SOURCE w. Y.A.L.E., $10 ADV, $12 DOS http://torchly.io/yUWlykgbtV

Monday, August 12: TEN YEARS AFTER, $38 ADV, $42 DOS http://torchly.io/579szrEKum

Thursday, August 15: NORA JANE STRUTHERS & THE PARTY LINE, $15 ADV, $18 DOS http://torchly.io/uW6UN5Wl4y

Saturday, August 17: JOHN “PAPA” GROS, $10 ADV, $12 DOS http://torchly.io/RiEiXGmLxs

Sunday, August 18: JAZZ IS PHSH, $15 GA http://torchly.io/avXa6YDqhP

Monday, August 19: VABF AGROFORESTRY SOCIAL w. CLOVER HOLLOW, $25 http://torchly.io/agroforestry

Tuesday, August 20: VABF DINNER BANQUET w. KEYNOTE KEEFE KEELY, $40 http://torchly.io/agroforestry

Friday, August 30: PHISH SUMMER COUCH TOUR, FREE http://torchly.io/mnUYidq0hA

The Spot on Kirk

August 10 - Radio Free Roanoke Benefit Bonanza Featuring: Sharayah Spears, Monster Atlantic, Poe Mack, and More! Doors at 7:00 | Show at 8:00 PM $10 Suggested Donation https://www.facebook.com/events/393127744892948/

August 14- Pretty Saro with Jordan Perry Doors at 7:00 | Show at 7:30 PM $10 in Advance | $13 Day of Show https://www.facebook.com/events/694430304341592/

August 16 - Bazaar Presents: Harvest Blaque & Co., The Full Blast All Stars Doors at 7:00 | Show at 8:00 $5 Day of Show https://www.facebook.com/events/300181080891939/

August 18 - Matt Nakoa, Betsy in the Verse, Doors at 6:30 | Show at 7:00, $10 in Advance, https://www.facebook.com/events/606691019833361/

August 20 - The Bureau, PreacherVan, Doors at 7:00 | Show at 7:30 $10 in Advance | $13 Day of Show https://www.facebook.com/events/721778911574906/

August 23 - Dharma Bombs Album Release, with Mackenzie Roark Doors at 7:30 | Show at 8:00 $10 in Advance | $13 Day of Show https://www.facebook.com/events/374284139871225/

August 24 - Big Lick Conspiracy Doors at 6:30 | Show at 7:00 $10 in Advance https://www.facebook.com/events/275055570012295/

The Front Row

Aug. 2: TJ Jackson's 2nd Annual Punk Rock B-Day Bash https://www.facebook.com/events/784545971930355/ Spontaneous Noize Combustion, Menstrual Parasite, Hanoi Jane, After Action Review. 21+ / $5 / Starts at 9pm

Aug. 3: PUNK NIGHT 3 Bands plus 2 DJ's at The Front Row https://www.facebook.com/events/498733034267928/ DJ Cool Shades & DJ Skins, Saving Thoreau, For Lack Of A Term, Another Astronaut. 21+ / $5 / Starts at 9pm

August 9th: Beyond The Crypt Goth Night w/ Stoneburner & DJ Night Terror https://www.facebook.com/events/371537226883087/ Stoneburner, DJ Night Terror. 21+ / $5 / Starts at 8:30pm

August 10th: Tomb Warden, MSD, ATT, Coroners Report, Redundant Protoplasm https://www.facebook.com/events/334324317245607/ Tomb Warden, M.S.D., Ancient Torture Techniques, Redundant Protoplasm, Coroner’s Report, Menstrual Parasite, Gravity Kong. 21+ / $5 / Starts at 7pm sharp

August 17th: Ruckus In Roanoke https://www.facebook.com/events/474546516639947/ El Escapado (TN), Problem Addicts (FL), Hanoi Jane (VA). 21+ / $5 / Starts at 8:30pm

Parkway Brewing Co.

Thurs 8/1: Andrew Thelston (from Asheville, NC)

Fri 8/2: Folk Faces

Sat 8/3: Amanda Bocchi & Americana Soul Flood

Sun 8/4: Jazzalachian Playboys

Mon 8/5: Open Mic Night

Tues 8/6: Yoga With Blacie, 4:30-5:30pm

Wed 8/7: Trivia Night

Thurs 8/8: Henry & Melissa

Fri 8/9: OmegaWolfe

Sat 8/10: TBD

Sun 8/11: Seph Custer

Mon 8/12: DUO: Heather & Lynwood

Tues 8/13: Yoga with Blacie, 4:30-5:30pm

Wed 8/14: Trivia Night

Thurs 8/15: JStop Latin Soul

Fri 8/16: Seedpicker

Sat 8/17: TBD

Sun 8/18: Mason Creek

Mon 8/19: Big Lick Conspiracy

Tues 8/20: Yoga with Blacie, 4:30-5:30pm

Wed 8/21 Trivia Night

Thurs 8/22: Blue Mule

Fri 8/23: Monster Atlantic

Sat 8/24: Junior & The Jar Shakers

Sun 8/25: The Oddfellows

Mon 8/26: Open Mic

Tues 8/27: Yoga with Blacie, 4:30-5:30pm

Wed 8/28: Trivia Night

Thurs 8/29: Appalachian Soul

Fri 8/30: Virginia Electric

Sat 8/31: Groova Scape 15th Anniversary Bash!

Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd

Fri Aug 2 – Smokestack Lightnin’ – 8 pm

Sat Aug 3 – Bill Hudson Band – 8 pm

Sun Aug 4 Open Mic Night – 6 pm

Fri Aug 9 – Dimestore Cowboys – 8 pm

Sat Aug 10 – Virginia is for Lovers official Summer of Love Party with Hustle Souls – 8 pm

Sun Aug 11 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm

Fri Aug 16 – Into the Fog – 8 pm

Sat Aug 17 – The Antecedents – 8 pm

Sun Aug 18 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm

Fri Aug 23 – The Wildmans – 8 pm

Sat Aug 24 – Hot Trail Mix – 8 pm

Sun Aug 25 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm

Fri Aug 30 – Brackish Water Jamboree – 8 pm

Sat Aug 31 – Father ‘n’ Son’s Band Night: Cure My Enemy with CC Coats Band – 8 pm

Sun Sept 1 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm

Third Street Coffeehouse

Aug 1 1st Thursday Guitar Pull Song Circle

Aug 2 Joy Tru (Bob Schmucker opening)

Aug 9 The Rough and Tumble (Britt Mistele opening)

Aug 15 3rd Thursday All Open Mike

Aug 16 Andrew Kasab (The Entwined opening)

Aug 23 The Sashimi Brothers (Egan Green opening)

Aug 25 Special Sunday Show: John Denver Tribute

Aug 30 Steve Smith (Frank Dieter opening)

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage

8/1: LOCKN Rewind #4: String Cheese 2017

8/2: Road Less Traveled 7:30-9:30

8/3: Fabulous Dramatics 7:30-9:30

8/6: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

8/7: LOCKN Rewind #5: Phish 2016

8/9: Aaron Oberg & Daniel McRae 7:30-9:30

8/10: Forry & Arnett

8/13: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

8/15: LOCKN Rewind #6: Dead & Co 2018

8/16: Bradley Steele 7:30-9:30

8/17: Geeks Who Drink Harry Potter Pub Quiz 5-7 | Gak! 8:30-10:30

8/20: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

8/23: Solacoustix 7:30-9:30

8/24: Mason Creek Duo 7:30-9:30

8/27: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9

8/30: Eric Wayne Duo 7:30-9:30

8/31: Ryan Ward 7:30-9:30

Big Lick Brewing Co.

all shows 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, 8/10: The Get Right Band

Saturday, 8/17: Marie Anderson

Saturday, 8/24: Strong Water

Saturday, 8/31: Squaring The Circle

Hammer & Forge Brewing Co.

Aug. 2 Bob Chew

Aug. 9 Blue Mule

Aug. 16 Eric Wayne Band

Aug. 23 One Man Dan Band

Aug. 30 TBD

Sept. 6 Forry & Arnette

Sept. 13 Mad Iguanas

Mango’s Bar & Grill

(Fridays & Saturdays 7:30pm–11:30pm; Sundays 2:00–6:00pm)

Fri Aug 2 Ryan Perry Band

Sat Aug 3 Adam Rutledge

Sun Aug 4 Steve Guidus

Fri Aug 9 Out of Spite

Sat Aug 10 Mended Fences

Sun Aug 11 Tuck & Friends

Fri Aug 16 The Dundies

Sat Aug 17 Pizazz

Sun Aug 18 Dave Porter

Fri Aug 23 Blackwater Band

Sat Aug 24 Seven Mile Ford

Sun Aug 25 Jim Canody

Fri Aug 30 Highway South

Sat Aug 31 Fuzzy Logic

Party in Elmwood Beach Music Thursdays

(Elmwood Park; doors 5:30pm, show 6:00pm)

Thu. Aug. 1 Part-Time Party Time Band

Thu. Aug. 8 Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot

Thu. Aug. 15 Too Much Sylvia

Thu. Aug. 22 Band of Oz

Thu. Aug. 29 The Embers with Craig Woolard

The Pine Room at Hotel Roanoke

(every Friday & Saturday, 9:00pm–12:00am)

Aug. 2 & 3 Jordan Harman

Aug. 9 & 10 Steve Guidus

Aug. 16 & 17 Dave Porter

Fri. Aug. 23 Jordan Harman

Sat. Aug. 24 Sean Bera

Aug. 30 & 31 Adam Markham

Fork in the Market

Karaoke every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday

8.2 Surrender Dorothy

8.9 Adam Beason

8.16 Black Mountain Revival

8.17 Solacoustix Block Party

8.23 JE Feazell etc.

Chaos Mountain Brewing Co.

2- Jake & Jess

3- Tim Martin

9- Jesse Ray Carter

10- Virginia Electric

16-Jody Ensor

17- Becki & the Boom Booms!

23- Jody Ensor

24- Glamr' Kiti

25- Tim Martin Duo w/ special guest Andrew Winn (of Agents of Good Roots)

31- Doug & Robin Settles

Fatback Soul Shack

No cover unless noted. Tips are encouraged.

Friday, August 2nd - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Blue Monday Band

Saturday, August 3rd - Soul'd Out Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - The Antecedents (outdoor stage) - $5 Cover

Friday, August 9th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Howlin' Mudbellies

Saturday, August 10th - Soul'd Out Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - Dirt Road Breakdown

Friday, August 16th - Blues Friday Sponsored by the NRBS - Outside Stage 7:00-10:00 - Billy Crawford Band - $5 Cover

Saturday, August 17th - Soul'd Out Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - BlacKingCoal

Friday, August 23rd - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Seph Custer

Saturday, August 24th - Soul'd Out Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - One Eyed Jack

Friday, August 30th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Hoodoo Hipshakers

Saturday, August 31st - Soul'd Out Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - Barren Minds (outdoor stage) - $5 Cover

Due South BBQ, Christiansburg

Music is from 6:00-8:00 on Thursdays and Fridays and 12-2 Sundays. Tips are encouraged.

Thursday, August 1st - Chris Spradling

Friday, August 2nd - John Gillie Jr.

Sunday, August 4th - One Eyed Jack

Thursday, August 8th - One Eyed Jack

Friday, August 9th - David Francisco

Sunday, August 11th - One Eyed Jack

Thursday, August 15th - Jim Korb

Friday, August 16th - Whitney Lewis

Sunday, August 18th - Dale Cash

Thursday, August 22nd - Dean Trimble

Friday, August 23rd - Dan Dunlap

Sunday, August 25th - Dale Cash

Thursday, August 29th - Chris Spradling

Friday, August 30th - John Gillie Jr.

Music at Al's on First, Pulaski

Tuesday, August 6- Lee Worley- vintage rock guitar

Friday, August 9 - on the patio, 6 - 9 - Vinyl Tap- Vintage rock and blues band.

Tuesday, August 13 - no music due to events in the hotel

Tuesday, August 20 - Bobby Parker- folk and blues guitar

Tuesday, August 27- One eyed Jack- Rock and gypsy jazz.

The Inn at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg

Music on Sundays is from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. during the brunch. Music for Thursdays is from 5-7 p.m. in the Continental Divide Lounge.

Thursday, August 1 - Bobby Parker- folk and blues guitar

Sunday, August 4 - Dale Cash - Vintage rock

Thursday, August 8 - Pratt brothers - folk and country.

Sunday, August 11 - Eric Stafford - Americana guitar

Thursday, August 15 - Old Man Kelly- Irish folk

Sunday, August 18 - TBA

Thursday, August 22 - Attic Static - Classic rock and blues

Sunday, August 25 - Stephen Yang- Classical and pop piano

Thursday, August 29 - Seph Custer - Americana, funk, folk and rock

The Palisades, Eggleston

Friday and Saturday music is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday music is bluegrass and is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. No cover.

Friday, August 2 - Dallas Leonard - classic rock

Saturday, August 3 - Chris Spradling- Rock guitar

Sunday, August 4 - Dale Cash - Vintage rock

Friday, August 9 - Pratt brothers- Indie folk and country

Saturday, August 10 - Wyatt Law- fingerpickin guitar

Sunday, august 11 - Indian run- Old time

Friday, August 16 - Cocobollo - World folk and Americana.

Saturday, August 17 - TBA

Sunday, August 18- Steven Krueger and friends- bluegrass

Friday, August 23 - TBA

Saturday, August 24- TBA

Sunday, August 25 - Jon Bertrand from Louisiana - Cajun country

Friday, August 30 - Marc Baskind - Rock, jazz and blues guitar

Saturday, august 31 - TBA

Preston's at The Pete Dye River Course, Fairlawn.

Fridays 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, August 2 - Hot Diggity Dog- Americana

Friday, August 9 - Chris Spradling - Rock guitar

Friday, August 16- Bobby Parker - folk and blues

Friday, August 23- Long Point String band - bluegrass

Friday, August 30- Old Man Kelly - Irish folk

Olde Salem Brewing Co.

2nd- Marie Anderson

3rd- Jim Lord

10th- Charissa Morrison

16th- Wyatt Law

17th- Jim Lord

30th- Marie Anderson

31st- Daniel Burton

India Garden, Blacksburg

(6 to 8:30 Tips appreciated for musicians!)

Friday July 5: Acoustic Reflections: Superb guitarist & vocalist, Rick Marciniec, plays

favorites from the 60's and 70's

Saturday July 6: Leslie Brooks: Seasoned vocalist/songwriter playing 6 &12-string guitars in

diverse styles.... Select a favorite from her music menu

Friday July12: Marc Baskind: Accomplished Roanoke guitarist & vocalist playing jazz,

swing, pop & blues

Saturday July 13: Ebru & Renate: Classical guitar duet playing classical & Spanish music

Friday July 19: Ben Slaughter: Pianist blending jazz, Latin, pop and R&B in his own style

Saturday July 20: Al Coffey: (The Swiss Army Musician) Extraordinary multi-instrumentalist & vocalist/songwriter from Roanoke playing varied styles.

Friday July 26: Karas Duet: Kristy's lovely voice and Rick's awesome guitar accompaniment entertain with a mix of eclectic favorites & original tunes

Sat July 27: Kirsti Kaldro: Celtic harpist playing a mix of classical & popular songs

Friday June 28: Kirsti Kaldro: Celtic harp playing a mix of folk, classical & pop music

Saturday June 29: Ben Slaughter: Pianist blending jazz, Latin, pop and R&B in his own style

Benjamin's

2nd The Pete Turpin Band

9th Vintage Silk

16th Steve White Duo

17th The Whiskey Shakes

23rd Heat of The Night Band

30th The Chili Brothers

Contact Tad Dickens at tad.dickens@roanoke.com or 777-6474. Follow him on Twitter: @cutnscratch.  

 

Tags

For the past decade, Tad Dickens has been writing about music. For now, it remains sunshine and rainbows.

Load comments