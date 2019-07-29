Harvester Performance Center
August 1 – Guster (standup show) w/ Mikaela Davis
August 2 – Lee Roy Parnell w/ Rev. Billy C. Wirtz
August 3 – Tab Benoit
August 4 – Gin Blossoms
August 7 – An Evening with Dawes
August 10 – String of Pearls
August 11 – Stephen Kellogg / Tyrone Wells
August 13 – Jon Anderson of YES
August 16 – Clay Walker
August 17 – Woodstock 50
Martin's Downtown
1 - Grand Ole Uproar
2 - Steele 'y' Dan Acoustic Happy Hour
2 - The Kind Thieves
3 - Shakedown Street Party - The Dead Reckoning, The Kind, GOTE, Long Strange Night
6 - GOTE
7 - Otis
8 - Nice Couch
9 - Disco Risque
10 - The Broadcast
13 - Empty Bottles
14 - The Orange Constant
15 - Travers Brothership + Downttown Abbey & The Echos
16 - C2 & The Brothers Reed
17 - Lazy Man Dub Band
20 - GOTE
21 - Jared Stout Band
22 - Box Era
23 - Y.A.L.E.
24 - Tin Can Locomotive
27 - Empty Bottles
28 - Dirt Road Breakdown
29 - Litz
30 - Music Road Company
31 - The Antecedents
Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon
AUG. 2 TREY CALLOWAY
AUG. 3 LARRY FRICK
AUG. 9 JAKE DODDS
AUG. 10 JAKE DODDS
AUG. 16 FRANK VIEIRA
AUG. 17 OUTSHYNE
AUG. 23 DEREK ANDREW
AUG. 24 DEREK ANDREW
AUG. 30 STEVEN METZ
AUG. 31 STEVEN METZ
5 Points Music Sanctuary
Saturday, August 3: CIRCUS DAZE SPECTACULAR w. VIVA LE VOX & STRAY CAT SIDE SHOW, $12 ADV, $14 DOS http://torchly.io/11ekX7vsYw
Sunday, August 4: OPEN MIC NITE, FREE http://torchly.io/thuK79vvjq
Friday, August 9: SO MANY ROADS - A Celebration of the Life & Power of Jerry Garcia, $12 ADV, $15 DOS http://torchly.io/slYS0MlWRB
Saturday, August 10: CONSIDER THE SOURCE w. Y.A.L.E., $10 ADV, $12 DOS http://torchly.io/yUWlykgbtV
Monday, August 12: TEN YEARS AFTER, $38 ADV, $42 DOS http://torchly.io/579szrEKum
Thursday, August 15: NORA JANE STRUTHERS & THE PARTY LINE, $15 ADV, $18 DOS http://torchly.io/uW6UN5Wl4y
Saturday, August 17: JOHN “PAPA” GROS, $10 ADV, $12 DOS http://torchly.io/RiEiXGmLxs
Sunday, August 18: JAZZ IS PHSH, $15 GA http://torchly.io/avXa6YDqhP
Monday, August 19: VABF AGROFORESTRY SOCIAL w. CLOVER HOLLOW, $25 http://torchly.io/agroforestry
Tuesday, August 20: VABF DINNER BANQUET w. KEYNOTE KEEFE KEELY, $40 http://torchly.io/agroforestry
Friday, August 30: PHISH SUMMER COUCH TOUR, FREE http://torchly.io/mnUYidq0hA
The Spot on Kirk
August 10 - Radio Free Roanoke Benefit Bonanza Featuring: Sharayah Spears, Monster Atlantic, Poe Mack, and More! Doors at 7:00 | Show at 8:00 PM $10 Suggested Donation https://www.facebook.com/events/393127744892948/
August 14- Pretty Saro with Jordan Perry Doors at 7:00 | Show at 7:30 PM $10 in Advance | $13 Day of Show https://www.facebook.com/events/694430304341592/
August 16 - Bazaar Presents: Harvest Blaque & Co., The Full Blast All Stars Doors at 7:00 | Show at 8:00 $5 Day of Show https://www.facebook.com/events/300181080891939/
August 18 - Matt Nakoa, Betsy in the Verse, Doors at 6:30 | Show at 7:00, $10 in Advance, https://www.facebook.com/events/606691019833361/
August 20 - The Bureau, PreacherVan, Doors at 7:00 | Show at 7:30 $10 in Advance | $13 Day of Show https://www.facebook.com/events/721778911574906/
August 23 - Dharma Bombs Album Release, with Mackenzie Roark Doors at 7:30 | Show at 8:00 $10 in Advance | $13 Day of Show https://www.facebook.com/events/374284139871225/
August 24 - Big Lick Conspiracy Doors at 6:30 | Show at 7:00 $10 in Advance https://www.facebook.com/events/275055570012295/
The Front Row
Aug. 2: TJ Jackson's 2nd Annual Punk Rock B-Day Bash https://www.facebook.com/events/784545971930355/ Spontaneous Noize Combustion, Menstrual Parasite, Hanoi Jane, After Action Review. 21+ / $5 / Starts at 9pm
Aug. 3: PUNK NIGHT 3 Bands plus 2 DJ's at The Front Row https://www.facebook.com/events/498733034267928/ DJ Cool Shades & DJ Skins, Saving Thoreau, For Lack Of A Term, Another Astronaut. 21+ / $5 / Starts at 9pm
August 9th: Beyond The Crypt Goth Night w/ Stoneburner & DJ Night Terror https://www.facebook.com/events/371537226883087/ Stoneburner, DJ Night Terror. 21+ / $5 / Starts at 8:30pm
August 10th: Tomb Warden, MSD, ATT, Coroners Report, Redundant Protoplasm https://www.facebook.com/events/334324317245607/ Tomb Warden, M.S.D., Ancient Torture Techniques, Redundant Protoplasm, Coroner’s Report, Menstrual Parasite, Gravity Kong. 21+ / $5 / Starts at 7pm sharp
August 17th: Ruckus In Roanoke https://www.facebook.com/events/474546516639947/ El Escapado (TN), Problem Addicts (FL), Hanoi Jane (VA). 21+ / $5 / Starts at 8:30pm
Parkway Brewing Co.
Thurs 8/1: Andrew Thelston (from Asheville, NC)
Fri 8/2: Folk Faces
Sat 8/3: Amanda Bocchi & Americana Soul Flood
Sun 8/4: Jazzalachian Playboys
Mon 8/5: Open Mic Night
Tues 8/6: Yoga With Blacie, 4:30-5:30pm
Wed 8/7: Trivia Night
Thurs 8/8: Henry & Melissa
Fri 8/9: OmegaWolfe
Sat 8/10: TBD
Sun 8/11: Seph Custer
Mon 8/12: DUO: Heather & Lynwood
Tues 8/13: Yoga with Blacie, 4:30-5:30pm
Wed 8/14: Trivia Night
Thurs 8/15: JStop Latin Soul
Fri 8/16: Seedpicker
Sat 8/17: TBD
Sun 8/18: Mason Creek
Mon 8/19: Big Lick Conspiracy
Tues 8/20: Yoga with Blacie, 4:30-5:30pm
Wed 8/21 Trivia Night
Thurs 8/22: Blue Mule
Fri 8/23: Monster Atlantic
Sat 8/24: Junior & The Jar Shakers
Sun 8/25: The Oddfellows
Mon 8/26: Open Mic
Tues 8/27: Yoga with Blacie, 4:30-5:30pm
Wed 8/28: Trivia Night
Thurs 8/29: Appalachian Soul
Fri 8/30: Virginia Electric
Sat 8/31: Groova Scape 15th Anniversary Bash!
Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd
Fri Aug 2 – Smokestack Lightnin’ – 8 pm
Sat Aug 3 – Bill Hudson Band – 8 pm
Sun Aug 4 Open Mic Night – 6 pm
Fri Aug 9 – Dimestore Cowboys – 8 pm
Sat Aug 10 – Virginia is for Lovers official Summer of Love Party with Hustle Souls – 8 pm
Sun Aug 11 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm
Fri Aug 16 – Into the Fog – 8 pm
Sat Aug 17 – The Antecedents – 8 pm
Sun Aug 18 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm
Fri Aug 23 – The Wildmans – 8 pm
Sat Aug 24 – Hot Trail Mix – 8 pm
Sun Aug 25 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm
Fri Aug 30 – Brackish Water Jamboree – 8 pm
Sat Aug 31 – Father ‘n’ Son’s Band Night: Cure My Enemy with CC Coats Band – 8 pm
Sun Sept 1 – Open Mic Night – 6 pm
Third Street Coffeehouse
Aug 1 1st Thursday Guitar Pull Song Circle
Aug 2 Joy Tru (Bob Schmucker opening)
Aug 9 The Rough and Tumble (Britt Mistele opening)
Aug 15 3rd Thursday All Open Mike
Aug 16 Andrew Kasab (The Entwined opening)
Aug 23 The Sashimi Brothers (Egan Green opening)
Aug 25 Special Sunday Show: John Denver Tribute
Aug 30 Steve Smith (Frank Dieter opening)
Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage
8/1: LOCKN Rewind #4: String Cheese 2017
8/2: Road Less Traveled 7:30-9:30
8/3: Fabulous Dramatics 7:30-9:30
8/6: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
8/7: LOCKN Rewind #5: Phish 2016
8/9: Aaron Oberg & Daniel McRae 7:30-9:30
8/10: Forry & Arnett
8/13: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
8/15: LOCKN Rewind #6: Dead & Co 2018
8/16: Bradley Steele 7:30-9:30
8/17: Geeks Who Drink Harry Potter Pub Quiz 5-7 | Gak! 8:30-10:30
8/20: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
8/23: Solacoustix 7:30-9:30
8/24: Mason Creek Duo 7:30-9:30
8/27: Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz 7-9
8/30: Eric Wayne Duo 7:30-9:30
8/31: Ryan Ward 7:30-9:30
Big Lick Brewing Co.
all shows 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, 8/10: The Get Right Band
Saturday, 8/17: Marie Anderson
Saturday, 8/24: Strong Water
Saturday, 8/31: Squaring The Circle
Hammer & Forge Brewing Co.
Aug. 2 Bob Chew
Aug. 9 Blue Mule
Aug. 16 Eric Wayne Band
Aug. 23 One Man Dan Band
Aug. 30 TBD
Sept. 6 Forry & Arnette
Sept. 13 Mad Iguanas
Mango’s Bar & Grill
(Fridays & Saturdays 7:30pm–11:30pm; Sundays 2:00–6:00pm)
Fri Aug 2 Ryan Perry Band
Sat Aug 3 Adam Rutledge
Sun Aug 4 Steve Guidus
Fri Aug 9 Out of Spite
Sat Aug 10 Mended Fences
Sun Aug 11 Tuck & Friends
Fri Aug 16 The Dundies
Sat Aug 17 Pizazz
Sun Aug 18 Dave Porter
Fri Aug 23 Blackwater Band
Sat Aug 24 Seven Mile Ford
Sun Aug 25 Jim Canody
Fri Aug 30 Highway South
Sat Aug 31 Fuzzy Logic
Party in Elmwood Beach Music Thursdays
(Elmwood Park; doors 5:30pm, show 6:00pm)
Thu. Aug. 1 Part-Time Party Time Band
Thu. Aug. 8 Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot
Thu. Aug. 15 Too Much Sylvia
Thu. Aug. 22 Band of Oz
Thu. Aug. 29 The Embers with Craig Woolard
The Pine Room at Hotel Roanoke
(every Friday & Saturday, 9:00pm–12:00am)
Aug. 2 & 3 Jordan Harman
Aug. 9 & 10 Steve Guidus
Aug. 16 & 17 Dave Porter
Fri. Aug. 23 Jordan Harman
Sat. Aug. 24 Sean Bera
Aug. 30 & 31 Adam Markham
Fork in the Market
Karaoke every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday
8.2 Surrender Dorothy
8.9 Adam Beason
8.16 Black Mountain Revival
8.17 Solacoustix Block Party
8.23 JE Feazell etc.
Chaos Mountain Brewing Co.
2- Jake & Jess
3- Tim Martin
9- Jesse Ray Carter
10- Virginia Electric
16-Jody Ensor
17- Becki & the Boom Booms!
23- Jody Ensor
24- Glamr' Kiti
25- Tim Martin Duo w/ special guest Andrew Winn (of Agents of Good Roots)
31- Doug & Robin Settles
Fatback Soul Shack
No cover unless noted. Tips are encouraged.
Friday, August 2nd - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Blue Monday Band
Saturday, August 3rd - Soul'd Out Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - The Antecedents (outdoor stage) - $5 Cover
Friday, August 9th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Howlin' Mudbellies
Saturday, August 10th - Soul'd Out Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - Dirt Road Breakdown
Friday, August 16th - Blues Friday Sponsored by the NRBS - Outside Stage 7:00-10:00 - Billy Crawford Band - $5 Cover
Saturday, August 17th - Soul'd Out Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - BlacKingCoal
Friday, August 23rd - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Seph Custer
Saturday, August 24th - Soul'd Out Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - One Eyed Jack
Friday, August 30th - Blues Friday - 6:30-9:30 - Hoodoo Hipshakers
Saturday, August 31st - Soul'd Out Saturday - 7:00-10:00 - Barren Minds (outdoor stage) - $5 Cover
Due South BBQ, Christiansburg
Music is from 6:00-8:00 on Thursdays and Fridays and 12-2 Sundays. Tips are encouraged.
Thursday, August 1st - Chris Spradling
Friday, August 2nd - John Gillie Jr.
Sunday, August 4th - One Eyed Jack
Thursday, August 8th - One Eyed Jack
Friday, August 9th - David Francisco
Sunday, August 11th - One Eyed Jack
Thursday, August 15th - Jim Korb
Friday, August 16th - Whitney Lewis
Sunday, August 18th - Dale Cash
Thursday, August 22nd - Dean Trimble
Friday, August 23rd - Dan Dunlap
Sunday, August 25th - Dale Cash
Thursday, August 29th - Chris Spradling
Friday, August 30th - John Gillie Jr.
Music at Al's on First, Pulaski
Tuesday, August 6- Lee Worley- vintage rock guitar
Friday, August 9 - on the patio, 6 - 9 - Vinyl Tap- Vintage rock and blues band.
Tuesday, August 13 - no music due to events in the hotel
Tuesday, August 20 - Bobby Parker- folk and blues guitar
Tuesday, August 27- One eyed Jack- Rock and gypsy jazz.
The Inn at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg
Music on Sundays is from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. during the brunch. Music for Thursdays is from 5-7 p.m. in the Continental Divide Lounge.
Thursday, August 1 - Bobby Parker- folk and blues guitar
Sunday, August 4 - Dale Cash - Vintage rock
Thursday, August 8 - Pratt brothers - folk and country.
Sunday, August 11 - Eric Stafford - Americana guitar
Thursday, August 15 - Old Man Kelly- Irish folk
Sunday, August 18 - TBA
Thursday, August 22 - Attic Static - Classic rock and blues
Sunday, August 25 - Stephen Yang- Classical and pop piano
Thursday, August 29 - Seph Custer - Americana, funk, folk and rock
The Palisades, Eggleston
Friday and Saturday music is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday music is bluegrass and is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. No cover.
Friday, August 2 - Dallas Leonard - classic rock
Saturday, August 3 - Chris Spradling- Rock guitar
Sunday, August 4 - Dale Cash - Vintage rock
Friday, August 9 - Pratt brothers- Indie folk and country
Saturday, August 10 - Wyatt Law- fingerpickin guitar
Sunday, august 11 - Indian run- Old time
Friday, August 16 - Cocobollo - World folk and Americana.
Saturday, August 17 - TBA
Sunday, August 18- Steven Krueger and friends- bluegrass
Friday, August 23 - TBA
Saturday, August 24- TBA
Sunday, August 25 - Jon Bertrand from Louisiana - Cajun country
Friday, August 30 - Marc Baskind - Rock, jazz and blues guitar
Saturday, august 31 - TBA
Preston's at The Pete Dye River Course, Fairlawn.
Fridays 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Friday, August 2 - Hot Diggity Dog- Americana
Friday, August 9 - Chris Spradling - Rock guitar
Friday, August 16- Bobby Parker - folk and blues
Friday, August 23- Long Point String band - bluegrass
Friday, August 30- Old Man Kelly - Irish folk
Olde Salem Brewing Co.
2nd- Marie Anderson
3rd- Jim Lord
10th- Charissa Morrison
16th- Wyatt Law
17th- Jim Lord
30th- Marie Anderson
31st- Daniel Burton
India Garden, Blacksburg
(6 to 8:30 Tips appreciated for musicians!)
Friday July 5: Acoustic Reflections: Superb guitarist & vocalist, Rick Marciniec, plays
favorites from the 60's and 70's
Saturday July 6: Leslie Brooks: Seasoned vocalist/songwriter playing 6 &12-string guitars in
diverse styles.... Select a favorite from her music menu
Friday July12: Marc Baskind: Accomplished Roanoke guitarist & vocalist playing jazz,
swing, pop & blues
Saturday July 13: Ebru & Renate: Classical guitar duet playing classical & Spanish music
Friday July 19: Ben Slaughter: Pianist blending jazz, Latin, pop and R&B in his own style
Saturday July 20: Al Coffey: (The Swiss Army Musician) Extraordinary multi-instrumentalist & vocalist/songwriter from Roanoke playing varied styles.
Friday July 26: Karas Duet: Kristy's lovely voice and Rick's awesome guitar accompaniment entertain with a mix of eclectic favorites & original tunes
Sat July 27: Kirsti Kaldro: Celtic harpist playing a mix of classical & popular songs
Friday June 28: Kirsti Kaldro: Celtic harp playing a mix of folk, classical & pop music
Saturday June 29: Ben Slaughter: Pianist blending jazz, Latin, pop and R&B in his own style
Benjamin's
2nd The Pete Turpin Band
9th Vintage Silk
16th Steve White Duo
17th The Whiskey Shakes
23rd Heat of The Night Band
30th The Chili Brothers