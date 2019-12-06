Taking lots of requests can be tough business in a live situation, even if the songs are one's own, and especially if some of the songs are decades old. Del McCoury Band makes a habit of it, and while that makes for an at-times imperfect show, the fun of audience interaction outweighs musical precision.
That's not to say that the McCoury band show on Thursday at Jefferson Center was a sloppy affair. The majority of its 105 minutes was rhythmically, melodically and harmonically tight, with exactly the drive a strong bluegrass show requires. Yet McCoury, at 80, is still brave enough to accept requests from a deep catalog built over six-decades. A missed lyric or blown lick here and there actually spotlighted the high level this act has maintained since its core — including McCoury sons Ronnie on mandolin and Rob on banjo — solidified in the early 1990s.
Del McCoury, whose first big time gig was with bluegrass pioneer Bill Monroe, seemed to play a bit with the idea. He joked about forgetting names and lyrics before leading the band into one of the crowd's many requests, "Eli Renfro." In that one, a man murders his wife and curses the town as he is hanged. The song's chorus might have been McCoury's punchline.
"Can't you hear, can't you hear, when the moon is bright and clear from time to time / It's old Eli dragging chains and moaning people's names / And I hope and I pray that he never thinks of mine," it went.
McCoury, his archetypal lonesome tenor still intact, didn't use a teleprompter or lyric sheet. And his lineup, filled out with Jason Carter on fiddle and Alan Bartram on an upright bass that sounded as gorgeous as it looked, didn't have any sheet music around. The band spent a few seconds talking over one or two while McCoury filibustered. During one round of requests, a woman hollered for a bluegrass standard, "Orange Blossom Special."
"You know what? Fiddle players hate that tune," McCoury said, drawing laughs from among the crowd of 680 at the venue's Shaftman Performance Hall. "They've had to play it so many times, they're sick of it."
He laughed as he gestured toward the woman who had requested it. "She's not."
It took McCoury two tries to kick off the song with his guitar, then it was on for Carter, who made hot work of the improvisational intro and nailed the immortal chorus before he and McCoury partnered on lyrics that closed their rip-roaring cover.
"Jason, I didn't know you could do that," McCoury cracked when it was over. "I didn't know I could do that."
Next, someone requested "I Feel The Blues Movin' In," a McCoury original that Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt recorded for their Trio project.
"I used to get money in the mailbox" for royalties, he said, milking his wistfulness for laughs. "I didn't know how they knew my address, but they did."
One man near the back of the room yelled repeatedly for "Build It Up," a gospel number from the band's latest album, "Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass." It seemed that McCoury might heed that call near the end of the set, which he closed with gospel songs "I'll Put On A Crown" and "All Aboard." He didn't, but those songs didn't disappoint. The former featured tight country church harmonies and the latter moved at hyper-speed, with brilliant instrumental work from the McCoury brothers and Carter.
He didn't eschew all of the recent album. "That Ol' Train" featured some train-sounding three-part harmonies and rolling banjo. "To Make Love Sweeter for You," which he told the crowd he hoped "wasn't too mushy," wasn't entirely mushy.
Nor was it an all-request show. McCoury made time near the end for a couple of holiday songs, "Christmas Times's A Comin'" and "Blue Christmas." McCoury warmed up his voice with set-opening "Travelin' Teardrop Blues." Late in the concert, he dipped into the catalog of an early employer, bluegrass pioneer Bill Monroe, for "Summertime Is Past and Gone." McCoury setlist perennial "Nashville Cats" was in the mix, too.
He waited for the encore to bring out one of the earliest requests of the night, Richard Thompson's "1952 Vincent Black Lightning." Thompson recorded it in 1991, and the McCourys picked it up a decade later. Talk about an earworm to wait for. But there were plenty before it, too.
The band recognized a couple of local connections. McCoury noted that he had made two records in town years ago. He did them at the long-closed Southwest Recording Studios, on Elm Avenue. His good friend Herschel Sizemore, a brilliant mandolinist, helped out. One area connection was part of the show on Thursday, Bartram noted. Sound engineer Key Chang, who had the boys sounding excellent in the room, is a Rocky Mount native.
