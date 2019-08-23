If you're into killer blues, rock, funk and soul music, you'll want to go to Go Fest this year.
The annual event at Rivers Edge Sports Complex, set for Oct. 18-20, announced today that Andy Frasco & the U.N. will headline on Oct. 19 (that's a Saturday). Southern Avenue will headline on Oct. 18.
This reporter has not caught Frasco and his band, but hears that they put on a wildly energetic and musically rich show at the Martin's Downtown St. Pat's Street Party, in March.
Southern Avenue, however, is fresh in my head from its spot on Aug. 17 at Devils Backbone Basecamp, Brewpub & Meadows Music in the Blue Ridge festival of female-led bands. S.A. singer Tierinii Jackson was an absolute powerhouse, and Ori Naftaly, who used to play Blue 5 a few years back, is an outstanding guitarist. Drummer Tikyra Jackson also was a badass.
Opening for Frasco's outfit will be FloydFest Under the Radar contest winners DownTown Abby & The Echoes and Chupacabras. GOTE and Under the Radar runners-up Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix will open for Southern Avenue.
The Oct. 20 lineup at the outdoors activity-centric festival is all acoustic, with Corey Hunley coordinating the acts that will run from noon to 5 p.m., according to a Roanoke Outside Foundation news release. Hunley said in a text message that he is finalizing the lineup, which will include Tin Can Locomotive.
Did I mention that this whole deal is free?
Roanoke Outside and the city parks and rec department organizes the event, and Across the Way Productions (FloydFest organizers) books the music. Anthem sponsors the event.