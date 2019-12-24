Every year, I miss a show here and there that should have been on our Top Tickets page, but is not. It pains me deeply, particularly when I only find out after the show has happened.
Fortunately, that is not the case with Friday night's entertainment at 5 Points Music Sanctuary. Chupacabras, which slings a range of styles including surf-rock and Afrobeat, headlines. Multi-faceted funky performer Sam "Stimulator Jones" Lunsford is second on the bill. And in a random, possibly one-off, performance, a Jim Burtch-led group called Green Rabbits Social Club will open the show.
The Green Rabbits will feature members of Vim Vigor Vitality, My Radio, Eggbert, Swirl, Fungus, Chauncey, and Thee Wanderers, Burtch wrote on a Facebook post. One of the band members is my longtime colleague and buddy, Matt Chittum, who used to be a crazy punk rocker before the newspaper got hold of him.
Get ticket info at 5pointsmusic.com.
If I missed any other shows this year, too bad, because I'm outtie till '20. Cheers, and happy holidaze!!!
