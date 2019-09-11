Thursday
The Worx
In concert at Old Town Fields, presented by The Mountain Valley Charitable Foundation.
When: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Old Town Fields, 4179 Old Town Road, Shawsville
Cost: $5
Contact: 520-3280.
Party in Elmwood presented by Amtrak
Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band.
When: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
Cost: $5
Contact: 342-2028
GOTE
Rock and Americana.
When: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Billy's Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 728-0270
Friday
Flat Pickin' Fridays
The Low Low Chariot
When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Daleville Town Center, 90 Town Center, Daleville
Cost: $5; 12-younger free
Contact: 793-3354.
Flashback Fridays
The Wildflowers, Tom Petty tribute
When: 6 p.m. (gates) to 10 p.m.
Where: Pepper Park, 9 Old Whitmore Avenue, Roanoke.
Cost: $15 in advance, $18 day of show
Contact: 206-2414, drpepperpark.com
Friday Night Sing
Guests can play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other music at this weekly get-together.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
Kemistry
Vintage soul, R&B, blues.
When: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: Billy's Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: $5
Contact: 728-0270
Saturday
Americana Afternoons at The Floyd Country Store
Jake Retting, The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, Left Over Biscuits.
When: Noon to 3 p.m.
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Bluegrass Jammin on the Market
Musicians are invited to bring acoustic instruments and good chairs for parking lot picking. Listeners welcome, too.
When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: The Salem Farmers Market, 10 Main St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 580-6637
Masters of Soul
A celebration of legendary songs and performers that defined the Motown label and vintage soul in general.
When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Chuck Mathena Center, 2 Stafford Commons, Princeton, West Virginia
Cost: $22
Contact: 425-5128
Mended Fences
Country, rock and pop.
When: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: Billy's Barn, 1790 Thompson Memorial Drive, Salem
Cost: $10
Contact: 728-0270
Sunday
Open Mic Nite
Roanoke’s hidden treasures emerge, three songs at a time. Drums, keyboard, amps and more provided.
When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 5 Points Music Sanctuary, 1217 Maple Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 795-5618
2019 Sunday Concert Series
Root 2 Music performs.
When: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, Mill Mountain Spur Road, near Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 120.4
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-9662
Monday
Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals
Come to harmonize or to listen. New members welcome. Find us on Facebook to learn more.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 998-0555
Wednesday
The Blacksburg Community Band
Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.
When: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: The Blacksburg High School band room, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 525-0161
