Friday
An Afternoon with Kyle Carey
Carey’s trans-Atlantic musical fusion influences include the American Folk Anthology, Louise McNeill’s Appalachian poetry and the traditional music from Ireland, Cape Breton and Scotland.
When: Noon
Where: Westlake Library, 84 Westlake Road, Hardy
Cost: Free
Contact: 483-3098
Friday Night Sing
Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
The NRV Radio Show
Featuring New River Valley Regional Theatre recurring characters, a guest host, guest band, audience participation, prizes and more.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Draper Mercantile, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper
Cost: $15
Contact: 200-5668
Saturday
Americana Afternoons
Featuring Hannah Cantrell, The F.A.R.M. T.E.A.M. and Brackish Water Jamboree.
When: Noon
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Wednesday
The Blacksburg Community Band
New members welcome. No auditions or dues.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 525-0161
