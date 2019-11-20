Kyle Carey

Friday

An Afternoon with Kyle Carey

Carey’s trans-Atlantic musical fusion influences include the American Folk Anthology, Louise McNeill’s Appalachian poetry and the traditional music from Ireland, Cape Breton and Scotland.

When: Noon

Where: Westlake Library, 84 Westlake Road, Hardy

Cost: Free

Contact: 483-3098

Friday Night Sing

Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

The NRV Radio Show

Featuring New River Valley Regional Theatre recurring characters, a guest host, guest band, audience participation, prizes and more.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Draper Mercantile, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper

Cost: $15

Contact: 200-5668

Saturday

Americana Afternoons

Featuring Hannah Cantrell, The F.A.R.M. T.E.A.M. and Brackish Water Jamboree.

When: Noon

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Wednesday

The Blacksburg Community Band

New members welcome. No auditions or dues.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 525-0161

