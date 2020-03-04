Friday
Leslie Brooks
Singer/songwriter plays six- and 12-string guitars, with a music menu of diverse styles, from which listeners can select.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages donations to performers
Contact: 951-5100
Saturday
Americana Afternoons
Featuring American Roots, Casey Lewis and Last Minute Bluegrass Band.
When: Noon
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Monday
Riverside Rhythm Chorus
Newly formed four-part-harmony group is a prospective Sweet Adeline Chorus. All vocal ranges needed. Reading not required.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Joba Design Office, 1971 Kraft Drive, Suite 2700, Blacksburg
Cost: First three visits free; $15 per month afterward
Contact: singwithriverside@gmail.com
The Virginia Gentlemen Rehearsal
Men’s a cappella chorus seeks males of all ages.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem
Cost: Free to audition
Contact: 525-0709
Wednesday
The Blacksburg Community Band
Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 525-0161
