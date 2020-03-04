American Roots

American Roots will perform at the Floyd Country Store on Saturday.

 Fred Benfield photo

Friday

Leslie Brooks

Singer/songwriter plays six- and 12-string guitars, with a music menu of diverse styles, from which listeners can select.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages donations to performers

Contact: 951-5100

Saturday

Americana Afternoons

Featuring American Roots, Casey Lewis and Last Minute Bluegrass Band.

When: Noon

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Monday

Riverside Rhythm Chorus

Newly formed four-part-harmony group is a prospective Sweet Adeline Chorus. All vocal ranges needed. Reading not required.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg Joba Design Office, 1971 Kraft Drive, Suite 2700, Blacksburg

Cost: First three visits free; $15 per month afterward

Contact: singwithriverside@gmail.com

The Virginia Gentlemen Rehearsal

Men’s a cappella chorus seeks males of all ages.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem

Cost: Free to audition

Contact: 525-0709

Wednesday

The Blacksburg Community Band

Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 525-0161

Tags

Load comments