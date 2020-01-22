Too Much Sylvia

Friday

Mountain Highway

The Virginia-based band featuring four siblings and their father plays traditional bluegrass, light country and bluegrass gospel music. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Buchanan Theatre,

19778 Main St., Buchanan

Cost: $10 adults; $5 students

Contact: 254-1155

Honor Band-A-Rama

Virginia Tech bands perform.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-5200

Alex & Andrew

Jazz duet.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: No cover; venue encourages tips to performers

Contact: 951-5100

The NRV Radio Show

The monthly New River Valley Regional Theatre production features regular characters, a guest host, a guest band, audience participation, prizes and more.

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Draper Mercantile, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper

Cost: $15

Contact: 994-5659

Saturday

Blue Jean Ball

Third annual event features country and pop hits from DJ Dicky C. Wine, beer, and barbecue on offer.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg

Cost: $10 at door

Contact: 961-0505

Thunderstruck

The AC/DC tribute band is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

When: 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Pulaski Theatre, 14 W. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: $20 advance; $25 at door

Contact: 994-9555

Event Zone’s Cabin Fever Series: Too Much Sylvia

Dance to beach music, and dine from a food truck.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Kazim Shrine Temple, 628 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke

Cost: $15

Contact: 389-1232

Americana Afternoons

Featuring Cheyenne and Wyatt, Jesse Smathers & Scott Patrick and Mark Templeton Band.

When: Noon

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Ben Slaughter

Pianist plays jazz, Latin, pop and R&B.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers

Contact: 951-5100

Sunday

Honor Band Concert

The final concert of Virginia Tech Honor Band weekend.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-5200

Monday

The Virginia Gentlemen Rehearsal

Men’s a cappella chorus seeks singers of all ages.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem

Cost: Free to audition; membership dues apply

Contact: 525-0709

Wednesday

Blacksburg Community Band

Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 525-0161

