Friday
Mountain Highway
The Virginia-based band featuring four siblings and their father plays traditional bluegrass, light country and bluegrass gospel music. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Buchanan Theatre,
19778 Main St., Buchanan
Cost: $10 adults; $5 students
Contact: 254-1155
Honor Band-A-Rama
Virginia Tech bands perform.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-5200
Alex & Andrew
Jazz duet.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: No cover; venue encourages tips to performers
Contact: 951-5100
The NRV Radio Show
The monthly New River Valley Regional Theatre production features regular characters, a guest host, a guest band, audience participation, prizes and more.
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Draper Mercantile, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper
Cost: $15
Contact: 994-5659
Saturday
Blue Jean Ball
Third annual event features country and pop hits from DJ Dicky C. Wine, beer, and barbecue on offer.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg
Cost: $10 at door
Contact: 961-0505
Thunderstruck
The AC/DC tribute band is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
When: 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Where: Pulaski Theatre, 14 W. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: $20 advance; $25 at door
Contact: 994-9555
Event Zone’s Cabin Fever Series: Too Much Sylvia
Dance to beach music, and dine from a food truck.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Kazim Shrine Temple, 628 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke
Cost: $15
Contact: 389-1232
Americana Afternoons
Featuring Cheyenne and Wyatt, Jesse Smathers & Scott Patrick and Mark Templeton Band.
When: Noon
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Ben Slaughter
Pianist plays jazz, Latin, pop and R&B.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers
Contact: 951-5100
Sunday
Honor Band Concert
The final concert of Virginia Tech Honor Band weekend.
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-5200
Monday
The Virginia Gentlemen Rehearsal
Men’s a cappella chorus seeks singers of all ages.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: College Lutheran Church, 210 S. College Ave., Salem
Cost: Free to audition; membership dues apply
Contact: 525-0709
Wednesday
Blacksburg Community Band
Accepting new members. No auditions or dues.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 525-0161
