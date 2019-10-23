SO_AvettBrothers_03

Scott (left) and Seth Avett last played in Roanoke in 2013, at the Roanoke Civic Center Coliseum.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2013

Friday

The NRV Radio Show

Gate 10 band joins regular characters, a guest host, audience participation, prizes and more.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Draper Mercantile, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper

Cost: $15

Contact: 200-5668

Cole Massey

Singer/songwriter/guitarist plays popular tunes.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers

Contact: 951-5100

Friday Night Sing

Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

Saturday

Americana Afternoons

John Wilson, The Earlysville Bluegrass Boys and Wound Tight perform.

When: Noon

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

Kirsti Kaldro

Celtic harpist plays classical and popular music.

When: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg.

Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers

Contact: 951-5100

Monday

Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals

New members are welcome at this woman-centric harmony ensemble.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 998-0555

Tuesday

The Avett Brothers, with Trampled by Turtles

Three-time Grammy-nominated band returns to Virginia.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Road, Charlottesville

Cost: $35-$75

Contact: ticketmaster.com

Wednesday

The Blacksburg Community Band

The Blacksburg Community Band is accepting new members. There are no auditions or dues.

When: 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg High School band room, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg.

Cost: Free

Contact: 525-0161

