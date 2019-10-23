Friday
The NRV Radio Show
Gate 10 band joins regular characters, a guest host, audience participation, prizes and more.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Draper Mercantile, 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper
Cost: $15
Contact: 200-5668
Cole Massey
Singer/songwriter/guitarist plays popular tunes.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers
Contact: 951-5100
Friday Night Sing
Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
Saturday
Americana Afternoons
John Wilson, The Earlysville Bluegrass Boys and Wound Tight perform.
When: Noon
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
Kirsti Kaldro
Celtic harpist plays classical and popular music.
When: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: India Garden Restaurant, 210 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg.
Cost: Free; venue encourages tips to performers
Contact: 951-5100
Monday
Wilderness Road Chorus Rehearsals
New members are welcome at this woman-centric harmony ensemble.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 998-0555
Tuesday
The Avett Brothers, with Trampled by Turtles
Three-time Grammy-nominated band returns to Virginia.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Road, Charlottesville
Cost: $35-$75
Contact: ticketmaster.com
Wednesday
The Blacksburg Community Band
The Blacksburg Community Band is accepting new members. There are no auditions or dues.
When: 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg High School band room, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg.
Cost: Free
Contact: 525-0161
