Friday

Leslie Brooks & Alan Feldman

Winter holiday music.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Rising Silo Brewery, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 750-0796

Friday Night Sing

Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

Saturday

Americana Afternoons

Handmade Music School student performances.

When: Noon

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

