Friday
Leslie Brooks & Alan Feldman
Winter holiday music.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Rising Silo Brewery, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 750-0796
Friday Night Sing
Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
Saturday
Americana Afternoons
Handmade Music School student performances.
When: Noon
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
