Thursday
Old-Time Mountain Jam
Musicians from The Crooked Road lead this open session.
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Karr Activity Center, 2603 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 443-3800
Friday
Friday Night Sing
Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 392-6166
Saturday
Lindsey Stirling
Electronic violinist on a Christmas tour with albums including “Warmer in the Winter.”
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville
Cost: $37-$135
Contact: 434-924-3537
Americana Afternoons
Christmas show features Ayden & Blane Young, Jeff & Addie Levy, Leslie Brooks with Al Coffee, students of Scott Perry.
When: Noon
Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd
Cost: Free
Contact: 745-4563
