Lindsey Stirling

Lindsey Stirling (right) and dancers

 Mikael Hakali photo

Thursday

Old-Time Mountain Jam

Musicians from The Crooked Road lead this open session.

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Karr Activity Center, 2603 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 443-3800

Friday

Friday Night Sing

Play and sing country, western, bluegrass and other styles.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Cowboy Church, 520 E. Main St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 392-6166

Saturday

Lindsey Stirling

Electronic violinist on a Christmas tour with albums including “Warmer in the Winter.”

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville

Cost: $37-$135

Contact: 434-924-3537

Americana Afternoons

Christmas show features Ayden & Blane Young, Jeff & Addie Levy, Leslie Brooks with Al Coffee, students of Scott Perry.

When: Noon

Where: Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

Cost: Free

Contact: 745-4563

