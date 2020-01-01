The Grascals

Thursday

1st Thursday Guitar Pull

Jim Page hosts this monthly open mic-style event.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Third Street Coffeehouse, 305 Mountain Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 521-4507

Saturday

Twelfth Night Charity: The Grascals

Popular bluegrass band plays to benefit two charities, Botetourt County Food Pantry and Botetourt County Social Services Energy Assistance Program.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Attic Theater, 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle

Cost: Free (cash, check or canned good donations at the door); tickets required due to limited seating, available at Bank of Botetourt branches in Daleville, Eagle Rock, Troutville, Buchanan and Bonsack; at Digital Image Printing, Daleville; and by mail with stamped, self-addressed envelope to Treasurer, P.O. Box 277, Fincastle, 24090

Contact: 473-2370

Monday

Cole Bluegrass Show

Southern Gentlemen and Blue Connection perform.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Salem Senior Center, 110 Union St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 580-6637

