Thursday
1st Thursday Guitar Pull
Jim Page hosts this monthly open mic-style event.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Third Street Coffeehouse, 305 Mountain Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 521-4507
Saturday
Twelfth Night Charity: The Grascals
Popular bluegrass band plays to benefit two charities, Botetourt County Food Pantry and Botetourt County Social Services Energy Assistance Program.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Attic Theater, 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle
Cost: Free (cash, check or canned good donations at the door); tickets required due to limited seating, available at Bank of Botetourt branches in Daleville, Eagle Rock, Troutville, Buchanan and Bonsack; at Digital Image Printing, Daleville; and by mail with stamped, self-addressed envelope to Treasurer, P.O. Box 277, Fincastle, 24090
Contact: 473-2370
Monday
Cole Bluegrass Show
Southern Gentlemen and Blue Connection perform.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Salem Senior Center, 110 Union St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 580-6637
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.