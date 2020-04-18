Jimmy Deck, a retired William Fleming High School art teacher and painter, has built a miniature town in his home studio that he calls “Steamer’s Point.” His photography exhibition “Light & Shadow,” on display at the joint O. Winston Link Museum and History Museum of Western Virginia in Roanoke through May 5, gathers atmospheric images from this fictional town of yore.
Because the joint museums temporarily closed their doors starting last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, curator Ashley Webb worked to move the exhibition online. Visitors can now take a virtual tour through “Light & Shadow” at the museums’ website, roanokehistory.org.
Meanwhile, Deck described a tour of his home studio as a visit “backstage” that provides a glimpse of “the magic” behind his creation, which started with model railroad pieces.
His images share characteristics with film noir movies of the late 1940s and 1950s, projecting themes of mystery and drama. The name of the show also evokes this style.
“I have several stories in my head, but the photographs are kind of writing the story,” Deck said.
In addition to featuring trains in Steamer’s Point, Deck collects life-sized railroad memorabilia.
“I got into this railroad stuff because my grandfather and father were both engineers with Norfolk Western. Then, I started collecting railroad lanterns, locks and other memorabilia,” Deck said.
In November 2018, a text from Deck’s friend Don Petersen, a longtime Roanoke photographer who freelances for The Roanoke Times, invited Deck to look at a model railroad collection being sold by the daughter of a train collector who had died.
The two ended up buying the collection and selling most of it, but Deck kept what he liked. In January 2019, he started building the layout that has become the set for his “Light & Shadow” photographs.
At first glance, the characters on the streets and along the tracks in his photographs look alive, like stills from a movie. The lighting is convincingly high-tech. In fact, Deck has created the lighting with tap lights and flashlights, he said, “to get the lights exactly like I want them.”
Petersen suggested that Deck buy a professional camera with a lens that would allow more depth of field for fine focus.
“I don’t want more depth of field. I want the focus to be the focal point. I want it to look like a snapshot or surveillance rather than an art photo,” Deck said. He said he photographed the whole project using his cell phone.
Deck posted some of the images on Facebook. He even solicited names for the town. A former colleague suggested “Steamer’s Point.”
“It just hit, and I liked it,” he said.
Other feedback regarding the project included an offer by Jim Sears, president and general manager of Center in the Square, to present the idea of an exhibit to the board of the Historical Society of Western Virginia, which runs the Link museum.
The curation process began by culling down more than 150-plus photographs to come up with a body of work to hang in the exhibition. Deck also produced a model specifically for the show so viewers could get a sense of the scale of what he was photographing.
Meanwhile, back at home, Deck’s studio is one big train set, and like an engineer, he spends his days on and around the tracks, creating, building and taking more pictures, fulfilling his desire to make art.
“If I had to get rid of all of this stuff and keep one thing, I’d keep the stage because it’s built completely from scratch, out of scrap plastic stuff from other train things, just junk,” he said. The band on the stage is modeled on real people.
“It’s the band that my wife” — Roanoke Ballet Theatre modern dance instructor Liza Deck — “and I play with, so it’s really personal so that’s probably my favorite,” Deck said.
