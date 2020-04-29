We generally think of listening to podcasts or audiobooks when we’re on the go — driving our cars to work or pedaling on exercise bikes at the gym, for example. But they can be just as rewarding when we’re standing still.
Riding out several weeks of social isolation should be the perfect chance to get plugged into some new listening options. Unfortunately, we all know that when we’re stuck inside the house, television often reigns supreme.
Instead of vegging on the couch this weekend, why not grab a set of earbuds and go for a walk, or find a comfy seat outside on the porch. Enjoy the breeze while listening to top-notch storytellers and journalists share their tales. We may be stuck at home, but we can still let our imaginations run wild.
-------------------------------------
The premise of the BBC Radio 4 podcast “Soul Music” is simple and brilliant: Each half-hour episode focuses on a popular musical composition, with a series of speakers offering intimate reflections on how the piece relates to their lives. Sometimes the guests had a hand in the making of the music, or knew the artist, but often they’re just an everyday person with a story to tell.
Seven or eight times out of 10, those tales are tearjerkers — if I had to level one criticism, it’s Soul Music’s repetition on the theme, “This was my loved one’s favorite song, and here is my account of their abrupt and agonizing demise.” Indeed, much as I dearly love The Kinks’ “Waterloo Sunset,” the episode that focuses on that tune contains a moment so deeply and vividly sad, I turned it off (angry, even) and will never finish it.
And yet, when the show hits its target with restraint, it’s some pretty miraculous storytelling. Episodes I found worthwhile include: “The Look of Love,” “Don’t Leave Me This Way,” The Smiths’ “There is a Light That Never Goes Out,” Kraftwerk’s “Computer World,” “Is That All There Is,” and Jimmy Webb’s “Wichita Lineman.”
-- Neil Harvey
Good eater and former radio man Dan Pashman has built his NYC-based “The Sporkful” podcast (sporkful.com) into a food juggernaut with live shows featuring the likes of former New York Times food critic Mimi Sheraton, and with recorded shows featuring Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson. But most importantly, he’s introduced us to the little-known chefs, restaurateurs and regular people who one dish at a time create grassroots food culture in America. Still, as promised by the show motto — “It’s not for foodies; it’s for eaters” — Pashman rejects snobbery of all kinds. One of the best early shows profiles a guy who learned to cook in prison using Ramen noodles and a 5-gallon bucket and recounts the night a dish of Ramen surprise served through a prison fence to a rival gang saved lives. Pashman interviews chefs and restaurant owners of color who talk about the immigrant struggles that formed their cooking. And, in a multipart series that answers the question of why most California donut shops are owned by Cambodian families, he traces the life of The Donut King, a refugee of the Khmer Rouge massacres who started it all. In between, Pashman makes us laugh and shake our heads in recognition of the frustrations and joys of feeding the people who sit around our kitchen tables.
-- Tonia Moxley
As a commuter, I have become a big fan of “The Daily,” which is produced by The New York Times, and airs at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on WVTF. For this 30-minute broadcast, the host and his guests take a deeper dive into some of the most important stories making headlines. The show excels at providing background, explaining nuances and offering analysis, which doesn’t necessarily make for an uplifting half-hour, but definitely an interesting one!
-- Christina Koomen
As a visual artist, I constantly aspire to improve. I carry a sketch book and am always on the lookout for ways to make doing art part of my daily life.
My art journey has taken me to many workshops, and I love hanging out with fellow artists. That’s all on hold right now, so I have been exploring online art-related videos and tutorials. One podcast I really enjoy is Plein Air Podcast with Outdoor Painter host Eric Rhoads (outdoorpainter.com). I find his upbeat discussions with artists intriguing and informative. It’s fun to hear accomplished artists speak about their craft in their own words.
Hopefully, if I listen long enough, some of the guest talent will translate into tangible results. Either way, the podcast is a fun way to enjoy the journey.
-- Matt Gentry
Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This” (youmustrememberthispodcast.com) is a myth-busting look at last century’s Hollywood. Her takes on the book “Hollywood Babylon” and the Disney-centric “Six Degrees of ‘Song of the South’” show off her reporting chops and writing skills. A friend said her delivery can be off-putting, and I hear that, but it doesn’t kill my interest in her work.
Tyler Mahan Coe once played Roanoke with his father, David Allan Coe. The younger Coe, a good guitarist, has made more of a name for himself with his country music history series, “Cocaine & Rhinestones” (cocaineandrhinestones.com). Episodes covering country-star-turned-demented-murderer Spade Cooley and more recent hitmaker Wynona are wildly compelling.
Coe is another one whose delivery can grate, and that put me right off his side project troll-cast, “Your Favorite Band Sucks,” an idea that I wanted to love.
-- Tad Dickens
Nowadays people seem to think of podcasts as shows devoted to news topics or interviews, but if you like audiobooks or fiction readings in general, there are plenty of choices, many with oodles of back episodes to pick from.
I’ll stick to the world of science fiction, fantasy and horror fiction, because that’s what I’m most familiar with. There’s an entire company, Escape Artists, devoted to posting new adaptations of short stories every week. Escape Pod (escapepod.org) posts science fiction, Podcastle (podcastle.org) posts fantasy stories, Pseudopod (pseudopod.org) posts horror tales, and Cast of Wonders (castofwonders.org) focuses on stories aimed at teens.
If one source of horror isn’t enough for you, there’s Tales to Terrify (http://talestoterrify.com). If you’d like to hear even more science fiction, introduced with a Scottish brogue, there’s StarShipSofa (starshipsofa.com). Kaleidocast (kaleidocast.nyc) adds the novel element of an interactive map of futuristic Brooklyn that you hover over to find the related stories.
All are free to listen to. I could suggest more, but frankly, there’s enough quality listening material to be found at those links to keep you occupied for years.
-- Mike Allen
The Thomas Jefferson Hour is a thought-provoking way of exploring contemporary issues through the lens of history. Author-historian Clay S. Jenkinson offers a first-person portrayal of President Thomas Jefferson, and the weekly show is co-hosted by David Swenson. Regular guests include Pat Brodowski, the head gardener at Monticello, historians such as Joseph Ellis and Jon Meacham, and former White House aide Beau Wright, who is now City Councilman at-large for Lynchburg.
The Jon Townsend YouTube channel offers short episodes, five to 20 minutes, exploring 18th-century lifestyles of average, everyday people in North America. The shows usually emphasize cooking and recipes of the 1700s and early 1800s. Other episodes discuss long hunters, making a dug-out canoe, or building a log cabin.
In the weekly BBC In Our Time History podcast, Melvyn Bragg and three-to-four expert guests discuss history ranging from writers, political movements, social leaders and events. One week they may discuss the speakeasies of the Roaring ’20s. The next week might be about Shakespeare’s interpretation of witchcraft, and the next might be about Alexander the Great or the novel “Frankenstein.”
The Native Plant Podcast is designed for gardeners and landscapers who want to learn more about gardening with native plants to help birds, butterflies, mammals and people, as well as beautify yards, in all four seasons. The show usually veers off subject at the end of the podcast for a few minutes to discuss dogs, family and craft beer. Landscapers John C. Magee of Middleburg and Mike Berkley of Growild Inc. in Durham, North Carolina, host the podcast.
-- Michael Belcher
“Eleanor Amplified” (https://whyy.org/programs/eleanor-amplified) is a modern take on an old-time kids’ adventure serial that follows an intrepid reporter who solves mysteries, brings down evil corporations and occasionally gets blasted off into space. Produced by public radio station WHYY in Philadelphia, the series’ three seasons (2016-20) make a hero out of young journalist Eleanor, a “world-famous radio reporter” out to get the story and save the world. The series is fun and entertaining for elementary and middle-school-aged children.
-- Ralph Berrier Jr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.