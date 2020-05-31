The Library of Virginia wants to help make the coronavirus pandemic history.
The commonwealth’s archival agency is asking the public to share their pandemic-related images through a “Signs of the Time: COVID-19 in Virginia” Tumblr page (va-signsofthetimetumblr.com).
For several months, businesses around the commonwealth in compliance with state directives aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 have shut their doors, reduced their hours or created additional signage to remind customers about social distancing. The Library of Virginia hopes to preserve this unique moment in time by collecting photos of storefronts and signs referencing these changes, according to a news release.
The release emphasized that the Library of Virginia is not encouraging people to leave their home in order to take photos, but to document signs they might see while on essential trips out into the community. The agency’s goals are to document the official response to the virus, as well as show examples of how Virginia communities are specifically affected, the news release said.
Photos can be submitted at the Tumblr page by clicking on the “Submit” option.
“We chose Tumblr because it’s easy,” Dale Neighbors, the library’s Visual Studies Collection coordinator, said in the release. “It seemed one of the most convenient ways for people to submit their images.”
As the first phase of recovery continues in Virginia, more businesses are reopening and many signs have already been removed or altered.
“I wanted to seize the moment before such items, and the memories associated with them, faded away,” said Neighbors. “Photographing these ephemeral signs and submitting them to the Library is a way of preserving history as it’s happening.”
