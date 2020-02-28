Matt Campbell is 44, but he is also 11. Dona Luna is 68, but she’s also 17.
The two Southwest Virginia residents are among a reported 4 million worldwide who were born on Feb. 29, leap year day. It happens only once every four years (with exceptions, which we’ll get to shortly), but those born on that day age just like the rest of us.
The question is one of celebration. Campbell said that his parties haven’t been any less frequent. In fact, they’ve probably been better timed.
“What I tell people is that when I don’t have a birthday, I just celebrate the whole last week of February, to make up for it,” the Roanoke resident said. “In real life, we just kind of pick a date that’s convenient … a weekend day at the end of February.”
The date in question for Campbell is typically between Feb. 28 and March 1, except when leap year rolls around. That’s all due to the vagaries of calendar-keeping over the centuries. The leap year helps us keep our calendars lined up with the Earth’s annual turn around the sun. A solar year is roughly 365 and 1/4 days. Add those quarters together for Feb. 29.
Still, that doesn’t account for 11 additional minutes per year, for Earth to make that revolution. So calendar makers omitted the leap year three times every 400 years. The long and short of it is, 1700, 1800 and 1900 were not leap years, but 1600, 2000 and 2400 are leap years, according to infoplease.com.
“So I’m kinda lucky to be 11,” Campbell said. “I could have gone eight years without a birthday, if it had been 100 years earlier or later.”
Luna, a Bedford County native and Floyd resident, had a different take on the day’s significance. She said she is into numerology and astrology.
“My grandson turns 17 this year,” Luna said. “I’m 17 [in leap day birthdays]. I was separated from my children for 17 years. So, it’s significant.”
An era of sadness and family separation in her life also included no recognition of birthdays from the time she was young, she said. But in 10 years of living in Floyd, she has made friends and found a significant other, and they will celebrate together Saturday at a friend’s house, she said.
For her, the coming leap day is “a cosmic event that’s like a booster shot of energy.”
She added: “I’m coming to a good place in my heart and in my head. My body’s gotta catch up, because it’s been pretty grueling. But it’s just amazing to be here.”
It took Campbell a few years and some schooling to figure out what was going on.
“I remember my 4th birthday as being kind of special, but I don’t think I understood why,” he said. “I don’t think I actually realized it till first grade.”
By then, he had learned to count, and when he figured out about Feb. 29, he mentioned it in class. But no one else he knew had the same birthday. In fact, he has never met anyone else who was a leap year baby, though he’s a degree or two of separation from a few who do, based on conversations with folks he’s met over the years.
The date can be a conversation piece when he’s filling out information at the DMV, or elsewhere. But it nearly got him in trouble with Uncle Sam, when he turned 18. That was not a leap year, and he did not receive a letter notifying him to register for selective service.
“I thought that was kind of weird,” he said. “But the next year, I got a letter that said you better sign up for the draft. What it was, … I guess since I didn’t have a birthday, maybe it didn’t trigger the mail to go out.”
Like Luna, he’ll be celebrating on Saturday night. Friends and family are throwing a party for him at Big Lick Brewing Co. He and his wife have two preschool-age girls, who haven’t quite figured out the whole leap day thing yet. But Campbell will enjoy its significance.
“It’s just kind of neat to have a little bit more of a special birthday every four years,” he said.
