In most cases, pets are happy to have more time with their owners under almost any conditions. When owners have more free time at home, cages are kept cleaner, litterboxes are more carefully scooped, and opportunities for play, walks and snuggles more frequently present themselves.
While their human counterparts are operating hesitantly under the cloud of a global pandemic and its resultant health and economic repercussions, most pets are likely just pleasantly surprised by how much time their family members are now spending with or around them.
As we are spending more time at home, either stressed or bored or both, we might become aware of our pets in ways that we typically don’t have time for. This can be positive, as in when we finally have the time to go find the dog’s lost collar in the back yard or really give the cat a good grooming session with her favorite brush.
In our home in the past week, for example, our dogs have been bathed, our lizard and parrot are spending more time out on the screened porch in the sun, and our fish tanks have never been cleaner.
But just as human family members can get on each other’s nerves when sequestered together for too long, we and our pets can encounter relationship upsets that are a result of all this new time together.
We might notice just how many times a day the dog barks at those darn squirrels or discover that it is the cat dumping her water bowl that’s caused that mysterious buckling in the hardwood floor. We might have the terrier who is always underfoot or the hamster wheel that’s running annoyingly through our dreams at night.
We should respond to these minor upsets with grace and a sense of humor whenever possible. A sense of humor and perspective was shared recently, for example, when someone wrote on social media about his large virtual business meeting wherein someone’s dog started barking, leading to dogs barking in everyone’s homes to the extent that the meeting’s facilitator had to mute the meeting to allow things to settle while the participants all laughed and their dogs all barked.
While we are all working through a situation most of us have not before faced, we should be doing our very best to take joy in the small and mundane, and to appreciate our pets for what they are as they muddle through this faithfully by our sides.
