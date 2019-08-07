For Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer Jon Anderson, the near future lay in the past. In his garage, to be precise.
Anderson’s new album, “1,000 Hands,” emerged from sessions for a solo album that the frontman for progressive rock kingpin Yes stored in his garage 30 years ago. Producer Michael Franklin, working from the original master tapes that included tracks from Yes drummer Alan White and the band’s late bassist Chris Squire, built an album that sounds at once familiar and new.
Anderson comes to Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center on Tuesday with music from that disc, Yes classics and his fruitful solo career.
A plethora of other performers, including violinist and Anderson’s longtime musical associate Jean-Luc Ponty, drummer Billy Cobham, pianist Chick Corea and Anderson’s former Yes bandmate, guitarist Steve Howe, participated in sessions that refreshed the old material. At the heart of it are Anderson’s own ethereal vocals, from the original tapes, along with plenty of Anderson harmonies, freshly tracked on the aptly named “1,000 Hands.”
The Anderson voice of today is extraordinarily similar in range and quality to the voice heard on those garage-kept master tapes. Does the tenor/alto have a secret to taking care of his voice, or is he just a lucky guy? We asked him in a Monday morning phone call.
“I’m just a lucky guy,” he said, with a quick chuckle.
