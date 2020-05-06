The Roanoke Times newsroom shares ideas for at-home with your kids.
Setting up trick shots and Rube Goldberg machines were already favorite activities in our house. The great part about stuff like this is that you can scrounge around the house for materials like cups, paper towel tubes, wooden blocks, yarn, dominoes, Legos or K’nex if you have them, duct tape, and all sorts of balls — pingpong, practice golf, foam baseballs, Nerf balls — any that won’t actually go through your wall will do. Just add lots of patience until your contraptions or trick shots work. Bonus points if you take a video of each failed try and announce what number attempt it is — then do an edited video in iMovie with some outtakes.
-- Erica Myatt
Introduce your kids to the fun of gardening by using mason jars, egg shells and other fun, small containers. The Spruce, a lifestyles website, has compiled a list of “kid-tested” container garden projects, like growing celery in a dish or a garden in a juicebox. For more ideas, visit thespruce.com.
-- Tonia Moxley
Cooking with your kids can be a fun way to introduce new foods and teach life skills, even at a young age. On a whim, I recently ordered the “Little Helpers Toddler Cookbook” by Heather Wish Staller (Rockridge Press, 2019) from Book No Further in Roanoke, envisioning my just-turned-3-year-old and me whipping up family dinners together bearing magazine smiles and serving up Pinterest-worthy delicacies. Our first attempt at cooking, saddled with these high expectations, was a recipe for disaster, and yet we had a blast! No, our pizzas didn’t turn out as cute as the photos in the book (the veggies most definitely did not “disappear” for us). And, yes, there were some tense moments (like when my son ate the head off his teddy-bear pizza before we even put the sauce on). But overall it was a great opportunity for us to learn how to better communicate with each other. Plus, he ate four of these pizzas without a single complaint. “I made the best pepperoni!” he exclaimed after a few bites.
-- Suzanne Miller
Pizza Toasts with “Disappearing” Veggie Sauce
4 slices whole-wheat bread
1 carrot
1/4 cup raw or cooked broccoli florets
1/2 cup marinara or pizza sauce
1 cup shredded whole or part-skim mozzarella cheese
Turkey pepperoni, chopped bell pepper, and/or olives, for topping (optional)
Preheat the open to 400 degrees. Lightly toast the bread slices in a toaster.
Cut the toasts into shapes with a cookie cutter if desired. Place on a baking tray.
With an adult’s help, peel the carrot, then grate it on the smaller holes of a box grater. Use a child-safe knife to finely chop the tops of the broccoli florets, reserving the rest for use in another recipe. In a medium bowl, combine the grated carrot, broccoli and marinara sauce and stir to mix.
Spoon some sauce over each piece of toast and spread it around with the back of the spoon. Sprinkle the cheese over the toasts and add any toppings as desired.
Bake the toasts until the cheese is melted, about 5 minutes. Serve warm.
-- Recipe from the "Little Helpers Toddler Cookbook" by Heather Wish Staller
When my niece and nephew were young, we used to love sketching each other. A sketch book, sheets of paper and a pencil with eraser and a timer are all you need. Each person takes a turn being the “model” by posing for five minutes or so. Slowly increase the sketching time to 10, 20 or even 30 minutes. It’s amazing how long “posing” for five minutes can feel.
Our sketching skills would always seem to dissolve into silly faces and fun poses. We would laugh and share our drawings and have a blast!
If you don’t have willing modeling participants, perhaps the family pet will oblige? Also sketching from photographs in the newspaper or magazines is an option. You can even sketch from TV, or perhaps set up a still life of favorite toys to draw.
With Mother’s Day coming up, maybe even mom could pose for a sketch!
-- Matt Gentry
As someone who does not have children, it’s hard not to feel out of touch with what appeals to the younger set. But sometimes, activities that turn out to be fun can just sprout organically. Some of my happiest times as a youngster were sitting in the kitchen with my grandma, snapping the beans for that night’s dinner, or following my granddaddy around the yard picking up grass clippings and putting them in the wheelbarrow after he mowed. I’m sure there will be lots of wonderful, creative ideas for how to keep little ones engaged when they’re stuck at home. But be on the lookout for opportunities to just let fun happen when you least expect it.
-- Christina Koomen
My 1-year-old loves to go for walks outside. Sometimes we take him to the park and he wanders in the field or we will play with a ball or Frisbee. We also have a water table for him that he absolutely loves! We bought ours, but I am sure someone could think of a creative way to make their own. With so many packages being delivered while everyone stays at home, you could even repurpose the cardboard boxes into a fort or tunnel.
-- Heather Rousseau
Here are some suggestions for teenagers or young adults:
- Bringing out a breadmaker is a quick and easy way to do something together and enjoy the results.
- Find a photo to try painting on an old piece of cardboard or wood. Sketch out the lines of the subject from the photograph onto the canvas. Then, mix up some paint, creating a variety of colors and tones. Glance back and forth at the photograph as you try to capture the shapes, light and shadows of the image. Another option is to go online and watch old Bob Ross videos on how to paint.
- Learn design skills, like creating a logo, by using software such as Microsoft Word, Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator, or free programs. Give your teen a project to focus on, such as the cover for a cookbook of family recipes or a blog site page.
- Make a fun video story on your cellphone and download it and play it back for the family.
- Facebook has a plethora of people recreating famous paintings using their own families as the subjects. The creative challenges are quite fun to try, as well as to look at. It’s amazing what some people have come up with to mimic the shapes and colors of the artwork.
-- Stephanie Klein-Davis
Classic science experiments can entertain little ones, as well as their parents. A recent Macaroni Kid Roanoke e-newsletter included a fun recipe for making “dinosaur” eggs. Combine 2 cups baking soda, 2 Tbsp. water and gel food coloring, and stir together. Mold the mixture around a small toy dinosaur, and let the “egg” sit for a few hours to harden. My son has loved breaking open the eggs to “hatch” the dinos many times — so many, in fact, that we’ve started reusing the mixture afterward so we don’t run out of baking soda. For a flashier reveal, try dropping the egg in a cup of vinegar to dissolve (best to try this one outside since it’s messy).
-- S.M.
One thing my sons and I did was “go to the beach.” We just stretched out some yellowish towels in our hall in front of a bathroom. We could wade in the ocean, er, tub, then sit on the beach. On the towels, we scattered some beans we’ve had for a long time in a sensory bin to add some texture to sink our toes into and shovel around, but you could use kinetic sand if you have it. It was simple fun for a while for a couple of elementary-age kids, but I could see it really appealing to preschoolers, too. The nice thing is that you can make the ocean warmer than the real thing, which was pretty relaxing!
-- E.M.
Nothing could ever protect an imaginative kid like a fort. Be it made of cushions, pillows or a combo of chairs and blankets, it was the presidio for many a pretend conflict or siege, way before you knew what a presidio even was. Good for hunkering down, bug or no, regardless of season, preferably with a battery of Nerf weaponry.
— Tad Dickens
