Before she discovered her true calling, Leen Kim pursued a career in banking.
“The money aspect was really good, but I was not happy. It didn’t feel like it was the right fit for me,” she said. Not to mention, she was on the receiving end of two bank robberies, yikes. When she looked for a change, “I noticed that I always love dessert. I live to eat dessert,” so she thought, “Why don’t I try making it and making other people happy as well?”
Kim earned a $10,000 validation for her choice when she competed in the premiere episode of Food Network’s “Chopped Sweets” and ended up the last chef standing. First aired Feb. 3, the episode, titled “Boozy Baskets,” will show again 2 p.m. Tuesday. It’s also available on streaming services like Hulu.
The executive pastry chef at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs since early 2017, Kim actually participated in the contest in October, and had to keep the results a secret until the episode aired. “It’s so hard,” she said. “People knew that I was going to a competition, but they didn’t know that it was televised, or the results. I just kept it very casual.”
Hosted by celebrity chef Scott Conant, the show challenges four chefs to create desserts on the fly with a clock counting down. The chefs have to make use of all the mystery ingredients hidden inside a basket before each round begins. “You really don’t know what’s inside the basket,” Kim said. “My hope was to survive one round.”
As the title of the episode might suggest, all the desserts had to incorporate adult beverages — a milkshake IPA in the first round, apricot and raspberry schnapps pops in the second round and a 2-gallon Moscow mule in the last round. For the foodies who’d like to know, Kim’s winning dishes were frozen cheesecake churros with milkshake IPA and coconut foam, a frozen peach and schnapps soufflé with liquor-infused confetti frosting and a rice cereal marshmallow crisp with a curry sponge cake.
At the end of each round, the panel of judges eliminates one chef. By the final round, only Kim and Austin, Texas, pastry chef Max Sage remained. Sage appeared disconcerted as Kim used a blow torch to burn the cotton candy off the top of her concoction, right in front of the judges. The panel said kind and critical things to both chefs, but when they lifted the covered dish to show which chef would be cut, they revealed Sage’s curry powder rosette cookie with chocolate ice cream and marshmallow crumbles.
“Every ounce of air inside of my body was coming out of my mouth,” Kim said. “My gosh, I can’t believe I won! Is this really happening? I was so happy. At the same time, I felt bad for Max.” Though the show is edited to make it look, at least a little, like the two bristled at each other, Kim said Sage was actually very sweet. He sent her a congratulatory text when the show aired.
Kim, 34, said on the show that she intended to give the $10,000 to her mother in California. “When I quit my banking job to work at a pastry shop, my mom sacrificed everything supporting me, and now I want to give back to her,” she told the judges.
She will keep that promise once she receives the money, she said. The show’s contract specifies they have up to a year to pay her. “I told my mom, just be patient,” she said with a laugh. “She’s getting phone calls from her friends saying, ‘Hey, when are you going to buy me some dinner?’ ”
