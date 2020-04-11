Peg McGuire’s family won’t be dyeing Easter eggs, attending Holy Week services at church or hosting a big Easter dinner for friends.
Instead, she’s come up with the idea of stuffing plastic eggs with the most valuable commodity she can think of — face masks — and tossing them into the yard for her two sons to find.
She joked that she’ll film the hunt “to later use in our self-produced sketchy YouTube survival series.”
Welcome to Easter in the time of COVID-19.
It isn’t just Easter. Springtime religious celebrations have been disrupted across all faiths. People rearranged plans for Passover this past week, canceling Seders or limiting the number of attendants. When Ramadan starts on April 23, the Masjid An-Nur Islamic Center and other mosques will be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a survey by WalletHub, almost half of Easter-celebrating Americans didn’t plan to buy candy, new outfits or Easter foods this year, compared to prior years.
The cancellations of religious services, Easter egg hunts and big family dinners unleashed a litany of loss from people who were interviewed by The Roanoke Times or who responded via Facebook.
Molly Bullington of Roanoke said she hasn’t had a chance to buy Easter outfits for her children, so she will “miss seeing the kids dressed up in Easter dresses [and] suits! I’m a last-minute shopper, and clothes shopping is not essential right now.”
Neighborhood Easter egg hunts are a huge casualty during the pandemic, when folks are supposed to stay separated.
“We will miss our annual Easter egg hunt with my family,” said Wendy Schuyler of Roanoke. “My parents stuff all the eggs with half dollar coins and the kids love it! We will also miss our annual family breakfast with my in-laws.”
Gatherings around tables groaning with sunrise service breakfasts, Easter dinners and Passover Seders will be missed.
Amy Westheimer of Roanoke cooked for more than 20 people during a Passover Seder she hosted last year. This year, she, her husband and two young daughters were the only four at the house, with the rest of the family celebrating via the internet.
“Last year, we hosted a Seder service for Jews and non-Jews,” she said. “We had multiple courses. I spent two weeks cooking to prepare for the meal. This year, because we can’t have anybody over, I only cooked for two days for a family of four.”
Because she hasn’t been shopping for groceries regularly during the pandemic, she wasn’t sure if she would have some of the Seder staples on hand, such as kosher-for-Passover wine, watercress, horseradish root and probably not the traditional family brisket, “unless I can find one at Fresh Market,” she said earlier this week before Passover began.
Perhaps more than the colorful eggs or food or church clothes, many people seem to just miss the fellowship that comes with the holidays. Being with other people, family, friends and fellow congregants is a significant part of the celebrations. Not being in church on Easter morning or gathering with family around a ham dinner doesn’t feel right, many people said, even in the age of Facetime and Zoom.
“Easter Sunday is one of my favorite services of the year at Christ Episcopal Church [in Roanoke], so I am very sad to miss it,” said Whitney Anderson of Botetourt County. “Sitting in those pews, with my friends and fellow parishioners, there is a feeling of collective joy that no matter how much I love technology, will never be achieved through an online broadcast.”
Cassie Pillis of Roanoke had a one-word answer for what she’d miss most about Easter.
“Family!”
Then she had a few more words.
“[The Easter Bunny] will come and food will be served,” she said, “but there won’t be as many dishes to clean, as many napkins to press, or as many place settings to set, which means there won’t be as many hugs shared, as much laughter had and as much love felt. We will make the best of it. We will Zoom and call ... but it just won’t be the same. I will miss my family dearly.”
Grandparents will miss seeing the grandkids.
“I will miss coloring and hiding eggs with my grandchildren, ages 2 and 4,” said Sheila Puckett of Pulaski County. “They live five hours away. Those are memories that would be made, that we can’t get back, because time does not stand still. … I am, however, grateful that my family is safe and healthy so far.”
Tony McCraw of Galax will miss a “good day of family-time visits” this Easter, although he admits he will also miss the big breakfast after his church’s sunrise service.
Likewise, April Shell of Vinton, whose husband, Todd, is a minister, will miss the camaraderie of her church family, which includes “worship as a church body, singing the resurrection hymns, family pictures and a good meal together.”
Many children won’t get to dye eggs or receive a full Easter basket, because their parents haven’t been able to get to the store this week.
“The usual stuff in the Easter baskets is not going to happen this year,” said McGuire, who oversees a popular Facebook page called “Roanoke Moms Survive Corona,” which has provided tips, support and humor for families coping with being sequestered at home.
“My sons usually get books in their baskets, but ‘Lemony Snicket’ is not essential right now.”
Before everybody gets too bummed out about what we’re missing this spring, perhaps people of faith can look to the lessons of their own religions for hope and guidance. After all, Easter is a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. Passover commemorates a liberation from slavery after surviving, of all things, a series of plagues.
“It’s a celebration of freedom,” Westheimer said. “We’re still alive! Let’s drink!”
Anderson, who attends Christ Episcopal, found solace in the message of Easter.
“Easter this year feels especially relevant to our global crisis as Jesus’ disciples were walking through very dark times leading up to the resurrection,” she said. “Many of us are praying for a miracle right now, and Easter feels like an especially hopeful time to be praying.”
