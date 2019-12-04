Thursday
Vinton Christmas Parade, 7 p.m. Downtown Vinton. 343-1364.
Pulaski Christmas Parade, 7 to 8 p.m. Downtown Pulaski. 994-8600.
Rich Creek Christmas Parade, 7 to 8 p.m. Downtown Rich Creek. 726-3260.
Friday
Blacksburg Christmas Parade, 7 p.m. Downtown Blacksburg. 951-0454.
Salem Christmas Parade, 6 to 8 p.m. Downtown Salem. 375-3057.
Radford Holiday Parade, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Downtown Radford. 731-3633.
Saturday
Fincastle Christmas Parade, 2 to 4 p.m. Downtown Fincastle. 473-2200.
Craig County Christmas Parade, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Craig County Fairgrounds. 580-3745.
Sunday
Floyd Christmas Parade, 3 to 4 p.m. Downtown Floyd. 250-8486.
Franklin County Christmas Parade, 3 p.m. Downtown Rocky Mount. 537-5745.
