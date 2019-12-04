ER Blacksburg Parade4.jpg

The Virginia Tech Regimental Band, The Highty-Tighties, perform during a past Christmas parade in Blacksburg. The town’s 2017 parade, scheduled for Friday, is one of the many parades kicking off the holiday season this week.

 The Roanoke Times | File

Thursday

Vinton Christmas Parade, 7 p.m. Downtown Vinton. 343-1364.

Pulaski Christmas Parade, 7 to 8 p.m. Downtown Pulaski. 994-8600.

Rich Creek Christmas Parade, 7 to 8 p.m. Downtown Rich Creek. 726-3260.

Friday

Blacksburg Christmas Parade, 7 p.m. Downtown Blacksburg. 951-0454.

Salem Christmas Parade, 6 to 8 p.m. Downtown Salem. 375-3057.

Radford Holiday Parade, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Downtown Radford. 731-3633.

Saturday

Fincastle Christmas Parade, 2 to 4 p.m. Downtown Fincastle. 473-2200.

Craig County Christmas Parade, 6 to 6:30 p.m. Craig County Fairgrounds. 580-3745.

Sunday

Floyd Christmas Parade, 3 to 4 p.m. Downtown Floyd. 250-8486.

Franklin County Christmas Parade, 3 p.m. Downtown Rocky Mount. 537-5745.

